Did Faf Du Plessis Mock Sri Lankan Bowling Attack By Calling 199 'not His Best Innings'?

It was a torturous sight to behold former South African captain Faf du Plessis miss out on what could have been his maiden double-ton in Test cricket at the South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test this Monday. It was evident how much Du Plessis' 200 meant to the Proteas side that has not seen much glory in recent years, with each member on the pavilion visibly affected by the milestone-robbing wicket. While even 199 is a great achievement for any batsman, Du Plessis himself does not have any particular love for his match-winning knock.

🏏 RECORD BREAKERS



Faf du Plessis and Temba Bavuma have set a new 5th-wicket partnership record against Sri Lanka. Their 179 eclipses the previous record of 161#SAvSL #BetwayTest #SeeUsOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/YoH13KTkxY — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 28, 2020

Also Read | South Africa Vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Hosts Show Black Lives Matter Gesture On Boxing Day

South Africa vs Sri Lanka 1st Test: Faf du Plessis 199 vs Sri Lanka "not his best"

Speaking after the match, Du Plessis said: "It's unfortunate. I worked extremely hard to try and get a 200 today and it is something I have always wanted to achieve. To get so close is obviously not ideal". He also talked about the way he lost his wicket - after horribly mistiming a Wanindu Hasaranga googly. "I feel it is a shot I have played really well but the execution was perhaps not 100% there. I was pretty tired at that stage. I was not in the greatest position to try and hit that for six," Du Plessis explained.

Also Read | South Africa Name IPL 2020 Star For Comeback After Winning First Test Vs Sri Lanka Easily

This was Du Plessis' 10th score above 100 in Tests and he reckons that this 199 - his personal best - was not even the best of his 100+ knocks. "In match situations, I've made a lot better hundreds. When attacks are at their hottest, when conditions are at their toughest. I wouldn't put this close to any of those. This was more for me from a timing and a statement point of view, to make sure I proved to people out there who doubted my ability," he said. This claim has been taken by some as a slight towards the Sri Lankan bowlers against whom Du Plessis made his 199 on Monday.

However, in actuality, Du Plessis might not be wrong in saying what he said. Sri Lanka were playing at half strength in the game today, having lost Lahiru Kumara to an injury midway, and at one point even bringing in skipper Dimuth Karunaratne and Kusal Mendis to bowl so their regulation bowlers could have some rest. "They lost a bowler early... You know you must stretch them as much as possible... because they will be tired. You have to make sure you cash in on an attack that's on heavy legs," Du Plessis opined.

Also Read | Michael Vaughan Heckled By Fans On Twitter After 4-0 Whitewash Prediction Falls Flat

SA vs SL live in India

Fans can catch SA vs SL live in India on Star Sports and their live streaming service, Disney+Hotstar. After Du Plessis' heroics, South Africa won the first Test by an innings and 45 runs to go up 1-0 in the series. The second - and last - Test of the series will start on January 3, 2021.

Also Read | India Vs Australia: SCG Gets Nod To Host Annual Pink Test Post Initial COVID-19 Threat

Image Credits: Sri Lanka Cricket Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.