South Africa Name IPL 2020 Star For Comeback After Winning First Test Vs Sri Lanka Easily

The ongoing two-match Test series of utmost importance for both South Africa and Sri Lanka. Hosts South Africa have lost eight of their last nine Test matches and will be eying to regain their form in the longer format. Sri Lanka trumped South Africa in their previous visit and emerged as the first Asian team to clinch a Test series in the country. South African fans will be delighted after the announcement of their star player's return.

SA vs SL 2020: South Africa's prominent fast bowler returns to the side

The Quinton de Kock-led side missed the services of their star fast bowlers, Kagiso Rabada, in the first Test match of the series. In spite of his absence, the host delivered a spectacular show and currently have an upper hand against their counterparts in the ongoing contest. The team is set to take the field with an even stronger line-up, as the star bowler is set to return to the side for the final fixture.

ALSO READ | Wasim Jaffer Makes THIS Special Request To Indian Fans After Shubman Gill's Debut

Kagiso Rabada was ruled out of the Boxing Day Test match due to a muscle strain. The 25-year-old also had to miss the ODI series against England because of the same. Considering the player's recent form, his return will add a lot of firepower to the team's bowling attack. Cricket South Africa took to their Twitter account to confirm that the speedster has been medically cleared for his much-anticipated return. The cricketer also has successfully gone through all the COVID-19 and pre-Bio-Secure Environment protocols.

Look who's back 🔥



Kagiso Rabada has been medically cleared and will join the Test squad after successfully going through all COVID-19 and pre-Bio-Secure Environment (BSE) entry protocols



#BetwayTest #SeeMeOnThePitch pic.twitter.com/a4FhVE7KqF — Cricket South Africa (@OfficialCSA) December 28, 2020

Kagiso Rabada, who plied his trade for the Delhi franchise in the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), made a significant impact with the ball for this side. The bowler's consistent performances were instrumental in the team making it to the Final of the competition. With 30 wickets in 17 matches, the pacer also emerged as the leading wicket-taker in IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | Shubman Gill Updates Instagram After Top MCG Win, Fans React To Cricketer's Special Debut

SA vs SL 2020

The hosts definitely missed Kagiso Rabada in the first innings of the Test match. Sri Lanka batsmen managed to post an impressive total of 396 after vital contributions from Dinesh Chandimal (85), Dhananjaya de Silva (79) and Dasun Shanaka (66). South Africa responded with a stellar batting performance and piled up 621 runs with the help of Faf du Plessis spectacular 199. At the time of writing this report, South Africa won the Test match by an innings and 45 runs to take a 1-0 lead in the series

ALSO READ | Michael Hussey Explains India's 'tactical Masterstroke' Against Steve Smith In Test Series

South Africa vs Sri Lanka live

Fans can catch SA vs SL live in India on the Star Sports Network. The live streaming of the matches will also be made available on the Disney+ Hotstar app. For SA vs SL live scores, one can keep tabs on the social media accounts of the two cricket associations.

ALSO READ | Ajinkya Rahane's MCG Achievement Makes Fans Recall Rahul Dravid's 2003 Adelaide Epic

Image source: AP

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.