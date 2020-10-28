'Did You Eat?', Virat Kohli Asks Anushka Sharma Through Hand Gestures; Video Goes Viral

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and actor Anushka Sharma's video from the recent IPL match is going viral on social media for all the 'adorable' reasons. In the video, Virat (who is on the field) can be seen asking Anushka (who is on the stands) if she has eaten food with hand gestures. In response, Anushka shows him a thumbs up with a big smile.

After watching the couple's PDA video, a netizen wrote, "This couple is adorable," while another said, "Awwww so sweet" [sic]. Anushka Sharma's appearance in the recent Bengaluru vs Chennai IPL match took the internet by storm. The actor was seen smiling ear to ear and cheering for husband Virat Kohli’s on-field performance.

Anushka is expecting her first baby with Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli and has accompanied him to the United Arab Emirates for the Dream11 Indian Premier League.

On the professional front, she has backed ventures like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul, earlier this year, that became a talking point. Her last film as an actor, Zero, released in 2018.

Bangalore continues to be at the third spot on the Dream11 IPL points table with seven wins and four losses in 11 games. Virat Kohli's men now need just one win to seal their place in the playoffs. According to the Bangalore Dream11 IPL schedule, the Virat Kohli-led side will take on Mumbai in their next game in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, October 28.

