Anushka Sharma Pens Hard-hitting Note On 'privilege' Of A Male Child, Calls It 'myopic'

Female infanticide and skewed sex ratio have been issues faced by India for decades, with preference for a male child being a norm among a section of citizens. Anushka Sharma hit out at this idea in a strong-worded note by urging all to not look at it as a ‘so-called privilege’. Hinting at the crime against women in the country, the actor hoped that the only ‘privilege’ for parents was in having the opportunity to raise a boy who treats a girl with respect.

Anushka Sharma’s hard-hitting note on male child preference

Taking to her Instagram stories, Anushka wrote that having a male child was ‘no more a privilege’ than having a girl child. She termed the male child preference as being ‘viewed incorrectly and with extremely myopic vision.’ The Jab Tak Hai Jaan star added that parents should stop looking at it as a privilege, but rather as a ‘duty’ to raise him to treat a woman with respect.

Anushka stated that a male child made parents owe a responsibility to society, to raise a boy so well that women feel safe and protected.

Anushka had recently hit out at ‘barbaric men’, calling them ‘monsters’ in her reactions to the gangrape incidents in Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras and Balrampur. The actor had asked if there was fear left in the minds of people, while asking if there was any way to put fear into their minds of citizens, to protect our women.

What’s Anushka up to?

Anushka is expecting her first baby with Indian cricket Captain Virat Kohli, and has accompanied him to United Arab Emirates for the Dream11 Indian Premier League. He is leading the Bangalore team in the popular T20 tournament and Anushka had earlier shared how one nail-biting game was too much 'excitement for a pregnant lady.'

On the professional front, she has backed ventures like Paatal Lok and Bulbbul, earlier this year, that became a talking point. Her last film as an actor, Zero, released in 2018.

