IPL 2023: Glenn Maxwell Doubtful To Start But Plays A New Role For RCB In Training Nets

RCB vs MI: Glenn Maxwell has been one of the main pillars of the Royal Challengers Bangalore since he started to play for the franchise in 2021. Maxwell has been an important asset for Bangalore's middle order and has also played many match-winning innings for the franchise. However, the star Aussie all-rounder is doubtful to play in the team's first match against Mumbai Indians in Bengaluru on April 2, 2023.

Glenn Maxwell has joined the Royal Challengers Bangalore camp in Bengaluru and is also going through the har yards on the field with the other players. Apart from being doubtful to play in the match against the Mumbai Indians, Maxwell was seen giving catching practice to his fellow RCB players.

Glenn Maxwell gives catching practice in RCB nets; Watch

A video uploaded on the Royal Challengers Bangalore Twitter handle showcased Glenn Maxwell do some catching practice. Apart from holding on to some high balls, the Aussie also taught his fellow RCB players the tactics and the correct position of how to catch a ball. Glenn Maxwell is also known for his gun fielding and has pulled off some brilliant catches in the history of the Indian Premier League.

ALSO READ |

Glenn Maxwell scored 513 runs in his inaugural season for the Royal Challengers Bangalore followed by 301 runs in the IPL 2022. Maxwell was not able to play according to his stature in the last season and was looking forward to scoring runs in IPL 2023. The Aussie all-rounder however sustained a leg injury when he met with an accident in last year's November. Glenn Maxwell has been out of action from professional cricket since then and is also doubtful to play against MI on April 2, 2023.

Coming back to Royal Challengers Bangalore, the team will play its first match against Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indian at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on April 2, 2023. Both teams will look to begin their IPL 2023 campaign with a win and go on and clinch the trophy.