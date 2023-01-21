'Difficult To Play Ishan, Shubman...': Ex-batter Warns India's Latest Double Centurions

Former cricketer Sanjay Manjrekar on Saturday lauded Indian cricket's depth in white-ball format. Speaking to host broadcaster Star Sports, Manjrekar said that it would be difficult for the Indian team management to play Shubman Gill and Ishan Kishan together in the ODI XI when KL Rahul returns. Manjrekar believes that the Indian management must go with KL Rahul ahead of Ishan Kishan since both are wicket-keepers.

"Difficult to fit Ishan Kishan and Shubman Gill together when KL Rahul is available. He is also a keeper, he will take the position in number 5 and between Ishan and KL Rahul at that position, you have got to say that KL Rahul is ahead of him. So, well, with so many matches happening, at least there are opportunities, and the best you can do is get a double hundred and get dropped for a couple of matches. That's how Indian cricket is at the moment. There is great depth in white ball cricket in India at the moment," Manjrekar said.

Gill and Kishan in ODIs

Both Gill and Kishan recently joined an elite list of Indian players to score a double century in ODI cricket. While Kishan achieved the feat during the third and final ODI against Bangladesh late last year, Gill reached the milestone in the first ODI against New Zealand earlier this week. When Kishan scored the double hundred, he became only the fourth Indian batter to register the record, Gill, on the other hand, became the fifth Indian batter to score a double ton in ODIs.

Despite Kishan's performance with the bat, he was excluded from the ODI series against Sri Lanka last month to make place for skipper Rohit Sharma, who was returning from an injury break. When KL Rahul was given a break for the New Zealand ODIs, Kishan was recalled as a wicketkeeper-batsman. However, Kishan did not get to open the batting this time as Gill was preferred ahead of him. Kishan has been demoted to No.4 in the line-up. He is likely to lose the spot after KL Rahul's return.

India on Saturday beat New Zealand in the second ODI to take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. India won the match by 8 wickets. With the win, India also dethroned New Zealand as the number 1 ranked ODI side.

Image: BCCI