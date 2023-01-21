Virat Kohli's Old Comment On Rohit Sharma Resurfaces After India Captain Fumbles At Toss

Indian skipper Rohit Sharma on Saturday suffered a brain fade moment at the toss ahead of the second ODI against New Zealand in Raipur. Rohit won the toss and forgot to pick whether his team would bowl or bat first. The delay in making the decision left New Zealand skipper Tom Latham and match referee Javagal Srinath in splits. Meanwhile, an old video of former India captain Virat Kohli has resurfaced where he is talking about Rohit's habit of forgetting things.

The video is from November 2017 when Kohli featured in Gaurav Kapur's talk show on YouTube 'Breakfast with Champions'. During the course of the conversation, Kohli touched upon many things including how Rohit has a bad habit of forgetting things. Kohli shared an incident where Rohit forgot his iPad on an airplane. Kohli further stated that he has even lost his passport a few times.

Rohit fumbles at toss

As the events unfolded, the opposition captain Tom Latham had a hard time controlling his laughter, alongside the Indian players standing behind. Cricket fans also reacted to the hilarious incident within no time and flooded Twitter with creative memes. Rohit later spoke to presenter Ravi Shastri and explained what happened at the toss.

Speaking to Shastri, Rohit said, “I forgot for a minute, because there is a lot of talk within the team, as to what we want to do and all of that. At the same time, we want to challenge ourselves in difficult conditions as well. So, for a minute I forgot we are going to bowl first”. Rohit further revealed that India will take the field with the same playing XI that played in the 1st ODI.

India have bowled the Kiwis out for just 108 runs. Mohammed Shami led from the front with three wickets, while Hardik Pandya and Washington Sundar picked two wickets each. India will now need to score 109 runs to win the match. India have already smashed 90 in 17 overs with Rohit Sharma hitting a half-century. Rohit was dismissed for 51 off 50 balls. Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli are currently batting in the middle attempting to finish the game for the home side.

Image: bcci.tv