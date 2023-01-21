Ex-India Batting Coach Names Player Who Could Replace Shubman Gill As Opener For World Cup

Former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has named a player he believes should open the batting in the upcoming ODI World Cup in place of Shubman Gill. Bangar backed Ishan Kishan to replace Gill as an opener for India in the 50-over cricket, citing his ability to bat left-handed. Bangar said Ishan Kishan belongs to the same age group as Gill and has also achieved the feat of scoring a double century in the format.

"I am not so sure as yet because obviously there is one batter (Ishan Kishan) who is a left-hander who has also done that feat not too long ago. Again very similar in the age group category, he is 24 and Shubman is 23," Bangar said during a discussion on Star Sports.

"A great thing for Indian cricket because what it does actually is that it sort of narrows down your choices to maybe possibly now that out of those three, two will certainly open for the Indian team in the 50-over World Cup", he added.

Gill and Kishan in ODIs

Both Gill and Kishan recently joined an elite list of Indian players to score a double century in ODI cricket. While Kishan achieved the feat during the third and final ODI against Bangladesh late last year, Gill reached the milestone in the first ODI against New Zealand earlier this week. When Kishan scored the double hundred, he became only the fourth Indian batter to register the record, Gill, on the other hand, became the fifth Indian batter to score a double ton in ODIs.

Despite Kishan's performance with the bat, he was excluded from the ODI series against Sri Lanka last month to make place for skipper Rohit Sharma, who was returning from an injury break. When KL Rahul was given a break for the New Zealand ODIs, Kishan was recalled as a wicketkeeper-batsman. However, Kishan did not get to open the batting this time as Gill was preferred ahead of him. Kishan has been demoted to the fourth position.

Both Gill and Kishan are currently playing the second ODI against New Zealand. India have bowled the Kiwis out for just 108 runs. India will now need to score 109 runs to win the match.

