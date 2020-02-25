The Debate
The Debate
'How Are You, Sue Chin?': Vaughan Guffaws At US President Trump's Sachin Tendulkar Mention

Cricket News

Former England skipper Micheal Vaughan took a humorous pop US President Donald Trump for pronouncing Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's name incorrectly

Written By Prachi Mankani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Michael Vaughan

Former England skipper Micheal Vaughan took a humorous pop at US President Donald Trump for pronouncing Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's name incorrectly in his address at the Motera Stadium in Gujarat. While the crowd greeted Trump's ode to India's cricketers with huge cheers, the reaction on social media was one of amusement as the US President incorrectly pronounced the name of Legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Taking to his Twitter, Micheal Vaughan took a hilarious dig at Donald Trump, imitating his pronunciation. Have a look.

Earlier, former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen also trolled the US President. He stated that the two Indians are ‘legends’ of the game and asked Trump to do some research. In fact, the tweet was directed towards Piers Morgan who Pietersen shares a good bond with and also quoted Trump as Morgan’s friend. 

READ: President Trump was "impressed" after learning story of Taj Mahal: Tour guide

READ: 'Sachin or Soo-Chin?' ICC pokes fun at US President Trump's pronounciation of Tendulkar

Trump hails Sachin & Kohli

During his speech, the US President was full of praises for the Indian people, his Indian counterpart PM Modi, the country's rich culture and its heritage, and other aspects. Meanwhile, Trump also spoke about the arts and sports in India. In the field of arts, he spoke about the two world-famous Bollywood movies- 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge' (DDLJ) and the cult classic 'Sholay' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. In the field of sports, he hailed two of India's finest as well as world-class cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

''This is the country where your people cheer on the greatest cricketers from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli. The greatest in the world'', said Trump.

READ: Donald Trump India Visit LIVE: POTUS' visit reaches business end; talks with PM on agenda

READ: Donald Trump gives special mention to Sachin Tendulkar & Virat Kohli during Motera speech

Published:
COMMENT
