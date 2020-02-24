'Sachin Or Soo-Chin?' ICC Pokes Fun At US President Trump's Pronounciation Of Tendulkar

ICC on Monday took a humorous pop at US President Donald Trump and the trouble he had pronouncing Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar's name correctly in his address at the Motera Stadium in Gujarat.

Trump is currently on a two-day visit to India and addressed the mega 'Namaste Trump' along with PM Narendra Modi on Monday. Soon after his address, ICC shared a video on Twitter in which it changes the Master Blaster's name from Sachin Tendulkar to what was pronounced by President Trump - 'Soo-Chin Tendulkar,' on its website.

In his address, the US President hailed Indian batting maestros Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. During his speech, the US President was full of praise for the Indian people, his Indian counterpart PM Modi, as well as the country's rich culture and its heritage. Meanwhile, Trump also spoke about the arts and sports in India. In the field of arts, he spoke about the two world-famous Bollywood movies- 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jaayenge' (DDLJ) and the cult classic 'Sholay' starring Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra. In the field of sports, he hailed two of India's finest as well as world-class cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli.

''This is the country where your people cheer on the greatest cricketers from Sachin Tendulkar to Virat Kohli. The greatest in the world'', said Trump.

Sachin Tendulkar's contribution to Indian cricket

Sachin Tendulkar has made the nation proud and won many laurels by making his bat do the talking. Tendulkar had made his debut at the international level as a teenager back in 1989. Also known as the Master Blaster, Sachin has scored 15921 runs in 200 Tests and 18426 runs in 463 One Day Internationals. He also remains the top run-scorer in both these formats to date. The Little Master also has 100 international centuries to his name which is a feat that no one else has achieved. The champion batsman also became the first player to score a double century in ODI Cricket, and is widely credited for increasing the profile of the sport.

