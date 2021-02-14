Dinesh Karthik Confident Of India Winning Ongoing Chennai Test In Three Days

Veteran wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik reckons that Team India will beat England in the ongoing second Test match in three days at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai.

Indian skipper Virat Kohli won a crucial toss on Saturday morning and decided to bat first on a wicket that is expected to deteriorate as the game progresses.

'I get a feeling...'

Taking to the micro-blogging site, DK wrote that it took the visitors five days to win the series opener and then went on to mention he reckons that India is going to get the job done in just three days in the second Test.

England took 5 days to win the first test, I get a feeling India is going to get this done in 3 days in this test #INDvENG — DK (@DineshKarthik) February 14, 2021

The Joe Root-led side had scored 578 in the series opener. In fact, Root himself had led his team from the front with an outstanding knock of 218. Meanwhile, this was also his fifth Test double-century which also won him the Man of the Match award after England bundled out India for a paltry score of 192 chasing 420 on the final day.

India in the driver's seat

Ashwin's five-wicket haul, as well as vital contributions from other Indian bowlers, ensured that England were bundled out for a paltry total of 134 in reply to the hosts' first innings score of 329 as they enjoyed a mammoth lead of 195 runs.

Team India's scoreboard in the second innings reads 54/1 with opener Rohit Sharma (25*) and number three Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara (7*) in the middle after the end of the second day's play. The hosts now lead by 249 runs and will be looking to add more runs to their overnight score on Day 3 as the Chepauk wicket continues to deteriorate.

