Dinesh Karthik Follows Shikhar Dhawan, Yuzvendra Chahal With 'in'sane Dancing; Watch Video

Tamil Nadu wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik's athletic ability has never been in doubt whenever he has taken the field. However, his poor dancing skills became viral recently with a video which was posted on his official Instagram handle. Amidst the India lockdown due to coronavirus, the cricketer decided to show his version of the 'lockdown dance', which scared his dog. With no cricketing action, Indian cricketers are sharing pictures and videos of their fitness, their pets and the household work they are performing.

Dinesh Karthik lockdown dance amid coronavirus

The Dinesh Karthik lockdown dance witnessed the cricketer showing some weird and poor dance moves in front of his dog. As Dinesh Karthik moves towards his dog named 'Coco Chanel', he runs away fearfully. Here's the video of the cricketer's lockdown dance.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Shikhar Dhawan show their lockdown dance

Yuzvendra Chahal, who is a huge hit on social media for his funny videos, posted one which involved him dancing with his father on TikTok. The duo can be seen doing the same against the background of a funny conversation between the two.

Apart from Yuzvendra Chahal, Team India opener Shikhar Dhawan also posted a dance video alongside wife Ayesha Dhawan. . The couple can be see dancing to the tunes of the Bollywood classic Dhal gaya din, ho gayi sham from the 1970 movie Humjoli. Shikhar Dhawan was dressed completely in white as he and wife Ayesha performed on the song by playing table tennis indoors compared to badminton in the original song.

Will IPL 2020 happen?

The IPL 2020, which was originally scheduled to start at Wankhede Stadium from March 29, was postponed until April 15 due to coronavirus. The recent reports have suggested that the IPL franchises have decided to set a meeting with BCCI for the IPL 2020 only if the Indian government comes up with a fresh advisory beyond April 14. During such circumstances, all the cricketers are spending time at home with their families.

During the recently concluded IPL 2020 auction, Dinesh Karthik was retained by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for the upcoming season. He first appeared for KKR in IPL 2018 and has been their captain ever since.

(IMAGE: DINESH KARTHIK / INSTAGRAM)