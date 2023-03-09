Dinesh Karthik Impressed With India Batter: 'Going To Be Part Of TEAM INDIA Very Soon'

The Indian Premier League has produced many cricketing stars like Hardik Pandya, Deepak Chahar and Rishabh Pant. With the advent of the Women's Premier League, women's cricket in India is also expected to receive a lot of stars in the future.

Royal Challengers Bangalore all-rounder Shreyanka Patil showed her skills in the match against Gujarat Giants and proved that she can be the next superstar of Team India. India wicketkeeper-batsman and RCB men's franchise player Dinesh Karthik has heaped praise for young India all-rounder.

WPL 2023: Dinesh Karthik hails Patil

Shreyanka Patil is a 🌟



I get the feeling she is going to be part of TEAM INDIA very soon .@dunkleysophia and @imharleenDeol batted beautifully tonight



Some serious power hitting happening in WPL. 200 seems to be breached quite often.#TATAWPL #WPL2023 #CricketTwitter — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 8, 2023

Dinesh Karthik said in a tweet, "Shreyanka Patil is a star. I get the feeling she is going to be part of TEAM INDIA very soon. Sophia Dunkley and Harleen Deol batted beautifully tonight. Some serious power hitting happening in WPL. 200 seems to be breached quite often."

Shreyanka Patil reminds of AB de Villiers

Shreyanka's Lap shot reminded me of AB de Villiers pic.twitter.com/ogRiJlfIeL — Ayush Prajapati (@im_ayush___) March 9, 2023

Shreyanka Patil showed her skills with the ball by dismissing well-set batters like Sophia Dunkley and Harleen Deol. Dunkley and Deol both hit half-centuries for Gujarat.

Coming in to bat down the order Patil also showed her skills with the bat and started to hit shots like South Africa legend AB de Villiers. Patil had a clear intention that she was not just there to play and was there to provide an impact with the bat.

If we talk about the match in detail, batting first Gujarat Giants scored 201 runs in their first innings of play while losing seven wickets. Harleen Deol and Sophia Dunkley both scored half-centuries and hit the Royal Challengers Bangalore bowlers all around the ground. Bangalore coming to chase the target didn't have a good start as Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry were removed for scores of 18 and 32, respectively, while Sophie Devine reached a half-century. Bangalore ultimately lost by 11 runs and currently sits at the foot of the table.

If we talk about the points table after the Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match, it is the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals who are sitting at the top of the table whereas UP Warriorz are at number 3.