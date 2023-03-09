WPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Leaders After RCB Vs GG

The sixth day of the Women's Premier League saw the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Gujarat emerged victorious in the match by 11 runs and registered their first win of the tournament. On the other hand, Bangalore recorded their third loss in a row and are sitting at the bottom of the table.

Gujarat batting first registered a total of 201 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Sophia Dunkley and Harleen Deol managed to hit half-centuries and smashed all the RCB bowlers all around the ground. Coming in to bat second, Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry were dismissed for a score of 18 and 32 whereas Sophie Devine managed to hit a half-century. At last, Bangalore fell short by 11 runs and are at the bottom of the table.

Updated Points Table after RCB vs GG clash

If we talk about the points table after the Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match, it is the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals who are sitting at the top of the table whereas UP Warriorz are at number 3.

Team Matches Played Wins Losses Ties Points NRR Mumbai Indians Women 2 2 0 0 4 5.185 Delhi Capitals Women 2 2 0 0 4 2.550 UP Warriorz Women 2 1 1 0 2 -0.864 Gujarat Giants Women 3 1 2 0 2 -2.327 Royal Challengers Bangalore Women 3 0 3 0 0 -2.263

WPL 2023 Orange Cap Leaders

Position Players Team Matches Played Runs Strike Rate 1 Meg Lanning Delhi Capitals Women 2 142 167.05 2 Hayley Mathews Mumbai Indians Women 2 124 179.71 3 Harleen Deol Gujarat Giants Women 3 113 143.03 4 Shafali Verma Delhi Capitals Women 2 101 171.18 5 Sophie Devine Royal Challengers Bangalore Women 3 96 143.28

WPL 2023 Purple Cap Leaders