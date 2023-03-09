WPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Standings, Orange Cap, Purple Cap Leaders After RCB Vs GG

Quick links:
Image:wplt20.com
The sixth day of the Women's Premier League saw the clash between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Gujarat emerged victorious in the match by 11 runs and registered their first win of the tournament. On the other hand, Bangalore recorded their third loss in a row and are sitting at the bottom of the table.
Gujarat batting first registered a total of 201 runs for the loss of seven wickets. Sophia Dunkley and Harleen Deol managed to hit half-centuries and smashed all the RCB bowlers all around the ground. Coming in to bat second, Smriti Mandhana and Ellyse Perry were dismissed for a score of 18 and 32 whereas Sophie Devine managed to hit a half-century. At last, Bangalore fell short by 11 runs and are at the bottom of the table.
If we talk about the points table after the Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore match, it is the Mumbai Indians and the Delhi Capitals who are sitting at the top of the table whereas UP Warriorz are at number 3.
|Team
|Matches Played
|Wins
|Losses
|Ties
|Points
|NRR
|Mumbai Indians Women
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|5.185
|Delhi Capitals Women
|2
|2
|0
|0
|4
|2.550
|UP Warriorz Women
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|-0.864
|Gujarat Giants Women
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|-2.327
|Royal Challengers Bangalore Women
|3
|0
|3
|0
|0
|-2.263
|Position
|Players
|Team
|Matches Played
|Runs
|Strike Rate
|1
|Meg Lanning
|Delhi Capitals Women
|2
|142
|167.05
|2
|Hayley Mathews
|Mumbai Indians Women
|2
|124
|179.71
|3
|Harleen Deol
|Gujarat Giants Women
|3
|113
|143.03
|4
|Shafali Verma
|Delhi Capitals Women
|2
|101
|171.18
|5
|Sophie Devine
|Royal Challengers Bangalore Women
|3
|96
|143.28
|Position
|Players
|Team
|Matches Played
|Wickets
|Economy
|1
|Saika Ishaque
|Mumbai Indians Women
|2
|6
|5.16
|2
|Tara Norris
|Delhi Capitals Women
|2
|5
|9.00
|3
|Kim Garth
|Gujarat Giants
|2
|5
|9.00
|4
|Amelia Kerr
|Mumbai Indians Women
|2
|4
|7.41
|5
|Ash Gardner
|Gujarat Giants
|3
|4
|8.58