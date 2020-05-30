Dinesh Karthik Talks About His Stellar Match-winning Cameo In Nidhas Trophy Final

Dinesh Karthik recollected India's famous win in the Nidhas Trophy tri-series final against Bangladesh in March 2018. He also said that he wanted to prove a point and when the time had come to deliver, he made his bat do the talking.

'Wanted to prove a point': Dinesh Karthik



During his interaction on Star Sports 1’s Tamil show 'Mind Masters' by MFORE, Karthik went on to say he was waiting for a moment like that in order to prove himself. He then mentioned that he had been practicing a lot for facing such a challenge and when the real situation had come, he reckoned that it was fun at that stage.



The veteran batsman then added that lot of such things happen in an auto mode and as one practices and is at that stage one is aware of what needs to be done. Furthermore, DK added he had the belief that the Men In Blue would win that match and despite the 2007 T20 world champions needing 34 runs in the final two overs, he had thought of getting his team past the finish line.

When India snatched victory from jaws of defeat



India had restricted Bangladesh to 166/8 in their 20 overs after winning the toss and electing to bowl first at the R Premadasa Stadium in Colombo. In reply, the Men In Blue appeared to lose their way in the death overs. Nonetheless, Dinesh Karthik came to the rescue as he played a stellar cameo of an 8-ball 29. He scored 15 runs in the final over bowled by Soumya Sarkar and ended the contest by hitting a last-ball six to register a famous win for India.