Shahid Afridi Recalls 2006 Lahore Test, Says 'bowlers Were Left To Share Jokes'

Shahid Afridi hilariously trolled the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) as well as all the bowlers especially Shoaib Akhtar after PCB posted a throwback picture of the first Test match between arch-rivals India and Pakistan which was played at Lahore in January 2006. It turned out to be a run-fest thanks to the flat wicket as bowlers of both sides had a terrible experience on the field while the batsmen made merry on that wicket. Afridi himself had enjoyed his stay in the middle as he played a stellar cameo of an 80-ball 103 at a strike rate of 128.75 that included seven boundaries and an equal number of maximums. What stood out in his splendid innings is that of dispatching star off-spinner Harbhajan Singh for four straight sixes.

'Great memories': Shahid Afridi



The PCB had posted a still of that match on social media where Shahid Afridi and Shoaib Akhtar can be seen having a hearty laugh. The cricket board then asked fans to guess the match the still was from. Meanwhile, Afridi wasted no time in coming up with a hilarious reply.



Taking to the micro-blogging site, the former Pakistan skipper wrote that he has great memories of this match. Recalling the Test match, the veteran all-rounder went on to mention that after one of his favorite Test innings in Lahore against India, Shoaib Akhtar, who was always a threat for the batsmen was helpless on his flat wicket and bowlers were left to share jokes to overcome their pain.

Great memories, this was I believe after one of my favourite Test inns in Lahore against India in 2006, Shoaib was always a threat for batsmen but this was a very flat wicket and bowlers were left to share jokes to overcome their pain 😂 https://t.co/9kTCuH4pYU — Shahid Afridi (@SAfridiOfficial) May 29, 2020



The 2006 Lahore Test match

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Pakistan declared their innings after posting a mammoth total of 679/7 riding on centuries from Younis Khan (199), Mohammad Yousuf (173), Shahid Afridi (103), and, Kamran Akmal (102). All the regular Indian bowlers conceded over 100 runs in that innings.



India in reply also punished the Pakistani bowlers as the opening duo of skipper Rahul Dravid and, vice-captain Virender Sehwag went after the bowlers and succeeded in finding the boundaries at regular intervals. Sehwag-Dravid added 410 runs for the opening stand as they batted for four days. Viru was finally dismissed for a superb 247-ball 254 while Dravid remained unbeaten on 128 as the first Test ended in a stalemate.

