KKR Captain Dinesh Karthik Gives Fans Sneak Peek Into His Lavish Chennai House: Watch

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik made his international debut in 2004 against England. Since then, the Tamil Nadu-based cricketer has played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is for the country. He was part of the Indian team which won the 2007 ICC World Twenty20 and 2013 ICC Champions Trophy. In August 2015, Dinesh Karthik married Indian squash player Dipika Pallikal. Dipika Pallikal herself hails from Tamil Nadu and is the daughter of former Indian women’s cricketer Susan Itticheria.

Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal gives fans a sneak peek of their house

In 2017, Dinesh Karthik appeared in an Asian Paints commercial through their web series ‘Where The Heart Is’. He appeared in the first season of the series along with his wife Dipika Pallikal. In the video, the couple can be seen giving a tour of their house in Chennai which they bought together after their wedding. In what appears to be a lavish residence, both Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal gave a tour of their rooms, halls and also the cabinet where they keep their respective sporting kits and equipment.

Dinesh Karthik and Dipika Pallikal house, watch video

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik in KKR and India lockdown updates

Apart from representing Team India, Dinesh Karthik also leads Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL). During the IPL 2020 trading window, the cricketer was retained by KKR for ₹7.4 crore ($1 million). IPL 2020 was initially slated to commence on March 29 with KKR set to launch their campaign on March 31. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently postponed the much-anticipated tournament until further notice in wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis and the India lockdown.

Image credits: Asian Paints YouTube channel