KKR Captain Dinesh Karthik Cites 'good' T20 Record For Desiring Return To Indian Team

Veteran Indian wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik has represented India in 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is since making his international debut in 2004. The cricketer has been in and out of the national side for a majority of his 16-year international career. Due to a failure in the all-important semi-final clash against New Zealand at the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Dinesh Karthik was shown the door from India’s limited-overs squads as the right-handed batsman has not featured in any international match since then.

KKR captain Dinesh Karthik eyes T20 World Cup return

Dinesh Karthik holds an impressive batting record in the shortest format of the game. In 32 T20Is, the cricketer has scored 399 runs at an average of 33.25 and at a strike-rate of 143.52. He was also part of the Indian squad that won the inaugural T20 World Cup in 2007.

In an interview with PTI, Dinesh Karthik revealed that he is currently eyeing the upcoming T20 World Cup 2020 in Australia which is scheduled to be played between October and November. He said that while he understands getting dropped from the ODI side, he thinks that he has a “good” record in T20Is to make a return into the Indian team. He also added that with T20 World Cup around the corner, he stands a good chance of making into the team by getting “better as a player”.

IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik in KKR and IPL cancelled news

Dinesh Karthik joined Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) event in the 2018 edition. During the IPL 2020 trading window, he was retained by the KKR franchise for ₹7.4 crore (US$1 million) for the highly-anticipated IPL 2020 season. However, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officially postponed the tournament on Thursday in wake of the ongoing coronavirus crisis across the country.

