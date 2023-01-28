Don't Want To Lose Border Gavaskar Trophy Third Time: Marcus Stoinis After Joining Sharjah

Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has said that it is very difficult to beat India in India but the team is ready and also has some good players including specialist spinners. Marcus Stoinis will play in the International League T20 whose first is being held in the United Arab Emirates. Stoinis will play for Sharjah Warriors and has become the first Aussie to play the ILT20.

Marcus Stoinis feels that the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy will be a blast to watch as both the teams have very good squads and the Australian team would not like to lose the trophy for the third time in a row.

'We know beating India on their home soil is very tough'

“We know beating India on their home soil is very tough. They are a very strong side and especially in India, they became more dangerous, also we know that the host has a very deep batting lineup and at the same time they have a specialist bowler who can take wickets easily and put pressure on us but we are also ready and we are also coming with a great squad which has specialist spinners this time", Stoinis said as per ANI.

“Yes but this time we don’t want to lose the trophy even though our team never wants to lose it as it could be the third time but we don’t want to give up this year. Our squad is too strong and facing India on their soil is a bit difficult as we have to face spin tracks over there. India have some specialist bowlers like Ashwin and Jadeja who can ball really well but we are also coming with some specialist spinners so you can expect a good competition this time", Stoinis added.

Team India will face Australia in a four-match Border-Gavaskar Trophy series which will begin on 9th February in Nagpur. The series is very important for Team India considering the World Test Championship final which will be held in the month of June at The Oval.

Team India either needed to whitewash Australia 4-0 or win by a margin of 3-0 to cement their place in the final.

(With inputs from ANI)