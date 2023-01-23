IND Vs AUS: Darren Lehmann Gives Winning Mantra To Australia For Border-Gavaskar Trophy

Former Australia coach Darren Lehmann feels that left-arm spinner Ashton Agar can prove to be a valuable asset for the Aussie team if they wish to win their first Test in India since 2017. Darren Lehmann thinks that Agar shall be considered the "second spinner" in the team and shall be a partner for Nathan Lyon.

'I'm probably more inclined to play finger spinners'

Speaking to an Australian Radio Station Lehmann said, "Having been there, I'm probably more inclined to play finger spinners". Aussie spinner Steven O'Keefe played a vital role when Australia won the first test in Pune on the 2017 India tour. Darren Lehmann was Australia's coach at that time.

The 52 year old also explained the logic behind why Australia should give preference to Agar. Lehmann said, "It just gets through the air quicker and some spin and some don't. The leg-spinners sometimes spin it too much, if that makes sense... (for finger spinners) some skid on and you get beaten on the inside and you get an LBW. That's probably why they're looking at a finger spinner. We certainly did that four years ago (2017) and Steve O'Keefe bowled India out basically on his own in one of the last Test matches to win there. That's why I'd be looking at someone like an Agar, bat a little bit, bowl as that second spinner".

Though Australia also has Mitchell Swepson as the other spin option. Swepson has played 4 tests for Australia after his debut in white-ball cricket in June 2018. Swepson was also part of the Australian team which toured India in 2017 but he didn't play that time. Swepson has performed well in the big bash and in Australia's domestic cricket. Talking about Agar, he is the only left-arm spin option in the team. Till now Agar has played 5 tests with not much success under his name. He also went wicketless in the last Test he played against South Africa. Australia also has off-spinner Todd Murphy as another spin-bowling option in the series against India.

Commenting on Australia's squad for the upcoming tour of India Lehmann said, "Most of the time we only take 15 (players) over there. They've got the extra spinners, there's plenty of options, and there's no tour game, so they'll work out the best option to win over there I'm sure. It does look like a pretty good squad. If it suits to play the leg-spinner as the second spinner, then good on him."

Australia needs a 4-0 whitewash against India if they want to book their place in the World Test Championship final. The much-awaited series will start on 9th February.