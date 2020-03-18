'Door Se' Distancing: You Have To See Virender Sehwag's Retro Twist To COVID Precautions

Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag, known for balancing his wit & humour to put across important messages, reminded people of the importance of social distancing with a throwback to a classic Bollywood number. Sportspersons across India have taken the initiative to spread awareness about COVID-19 and means to tackle the deadly pandemic and have used social media effectively to relay the importance of following the Health Ministry's advisory and the directives of the World Health Organization (WHO). Washing of hands at regular intervals, avoiding mass gatherings, social distancing, avoiding unneeded travel are some of the important precautions that have been stressed repeatedly in order to contain the virus.

Virender Sehwag advocates social distancing

Many cricketers have advocated for social distancing since the outbreak of the novel coronavirus and have expressed the necessity to do so via social media. Virender Sehwag took to Twitter to share a video of an old Bollywood number 'Door se', which involves a female singer asking the lead couple to not touch each other or stay close, to remind his fans that social distancing was the need of the hour. Known for his witty & humorous approach towards dealing with issues, Virender Sehwag labelled it as the song apt for the time and reminded his fans that it is very essential to do so.

Apt In times like these. Door se #SocialDistancing pic.twitter.com/DbJ4akxRfe — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 18, 2020

Sachin Tendulkar reminds fans of their responsibilities

Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar continued his campaign to spread awareness about the coronavirus and reminded them of the basics that were required to be taken care of. In a video message for his fans, Sachin Tendulkar asks the people to wash their hands properly and urged the people to not go to large social gatherings as the virus could spread from person to person. In case of symptoms being exhibited, the Master Blaster urged the people to visit the nearest doctor. Sachin Tendulkar warned his fans about spreading fake news related to the virus and asked the people to stay strong together in order to combat the COVID-19.

