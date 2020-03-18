Sachin Tendulkar Appeals To Citizens To Fight COVID-19 Responsibly, Warns Against Rumours

ICC Hall of Famer and Master Blaster Sachin Tendulkar continued to spread awareness about the COVID-19 threat and ways to tackle it, as he reminded his fans that they had responsibilities as citizens of this country. The novel coronavirus continues to plague different parts of the world, with the death toll going above 7000 people worldwide. the Health Ministry has asked all the citizens to categorically follow the advisory issued by them in the wake of the epidemic and has directed them to wash their hands, maintain social distancing and avoid large gatherings in order to contain the virus and prevent it from spreading.

READ | BCCI Eyes Cost Cutting, Selectors To Fly In Economy Class, Chiefs In Business: Report

Sachin Tendulkar reminds fans of their responsibilities

Taking to Twitter, Sachin Tendulkar continued his campaign to spread awareness about the coronavirus and reminded them of the basics that were required to be taken care of. In a video message for his fans, Sachin Tendulkar asks the people to wash their hands properly and urged the people to not go to large social gatherings as the virus could spread from person to person. In case of symptoms being exhibited, the Master Blaster urged the people to visit the nearest doctor. Sachin Tendulkar warned his fans about spreading fake news related to the virus and asked the people to stay strong together in order to combat the COVID-19.

READ | Bangladesh Cricketer Mahmudullah Does Elbow Celebration After Getting Wicket; Watch Video

ICMR announces 49 additional laboratories

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) which is the apex body for the coordination, formulation, and promotion of biometrical research, also informs that 49 additional laboratories and organizations like CSIR (Council of Scientific and Industrial Research) DRDO ( Defence Research and Development Organisation), (Department of Biotechnology) DBT to be activated by the end of this week.

READ | Monkeygate Was Lowest Point Of My Captaincy: Former Oz Skipper Ricky Ponting

So far the council has equipped as many as 72 laboratories to test for the pandemic disease. ICMR will be setting up two testing locations, NCR and Bhubaneswar for high throughput diagnostic systems for exponentially increasing rapid diagnosing of Covid-19. The systems can test up to 1400 samples per day. They are also having dialogues with high-quality private labs to understand the modalities of increasing access to prepare for the future

READ | Coronavirus: Pakistan Cricketer Mohammad Hafeez Urges Fans To Stop Spreading False Rumours