Virender Sehwag Rules Out MS Dhoni's Return To Indian Team: Report

Former India captain MS Dhoni’s return to top-flight cricket is all set to be delayed due to the postponement of the much-awaited Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) season. The seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman last represented India during the 2019 World Cup semi-final and has been on a sabbatical from international cricket since then. The IPL 2020 was recently postponed to a launch date of April 15 by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) in wake of the ongoing worldwide crisis caused by the coronavirus.

Virender Sehwag rules out MS Dhoni’s India return ahead of IPL 2020

Former Indian opening batsman Virender Sehwag is of the opinion that it will be very difficult for MS Dhoni to re-join the ‘Men in Blue’ as the selectors have already moved on with new options. While speaking with a leading Indian media daily, Virender Sehwag credited the likes of Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul for their recent performances. The dashing also said that “there is no reason” why the selectors should not stick with them going forward.

Virender Sehwag on India’s defeat and Virat Kohli’s form in NZ

India toured New Zealand for a full-fledged tour between January and March this year. While the Indian team won the five-match T20I series 5-0, they suffered crushing whitewashes in the ODIs and Tests that followed. Speaking about the defeat, Virender Sehwag admitted that New Zealand were better than India in the ODI and Test series. He also spoke about Virat Kohli’s dip in form by saying that this has happened to all the great batsmen of different eras.

🚨Announcement🚨: #VIVOIPL suspended till 15th April 2020 as a precautionary measure against the ongoing Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19) situation.



More details ➡️ https://t.co/hR0R2HTgGg pic.twitter.com/azpqMPYtoL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 13, 2020

