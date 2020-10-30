Dream11 IPL 2020: Chennai Instagram Admin Gives Epic, Witty Reply To Fan Trolling MS Dhoni

Chennai became the first team to fall out of the qualifying race for the Dream11 IPL 2020. This is the first time that the Yellow Army has failed to make it to the final four of the tournament. Chennai are currently languishing at the bottom on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with just 10 points to their name.

Chennai savagely trolls Instagram user who points MS Dhoni as weakness of the side

MS Dhoni's men have been subjected to severe criticism due to their poor performances throughout the tournament. Netizens have constantly been slamming and trolling Chennai team by creating memes after each of their games. Dhoni's captaincy has been under the scanner because of the several questionable decisions he has made during the course of the competition.

On top of that, Captain Cool's performances with the bat have also been extremely disappointing, to say the least. Courtesy of a below-par IPL season, MS Dhoni has been under fierce criticism from commentators, as well as, cricketing pundits. Recently, one of the fans tried to troll Dhoni by calling him the weakness of the team as he commented the same on one of Chennai's Instagram post.

However, he made an error while typing the word ‘weakness’ as he wrote ‘weekness’ instead of the original word. The fan wrote "CSK biggest weekness MS Dhoni", to which the Chennai's official Instagram handle savagely replied: "You’re right. All 7 days of the week we think about him".

Meanwhile, the Chennai vs Kolkata result went in the MS Dhoni-led side's favour as they registered a solid five-wicket win over the Men in Purple. Chasing a competitive target of 173, Chennai who were bossing the game at one point of time, found themselves in trouble when they needed 29 off the final two overs. However, Ravindra Jadeja ensured that the Chennai vs Kolkata result went in their favour as he scored a sensational 11-ball 31 to guide his side to victory.

MS Dhoni's men will now take on Punjab in Match 53 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 in Abu Dhabi on Sunday, November 1. Chennai have nothing to lose as they are already out of the tournament. They will come in this game on the back of consecutive victories and would like to conclude their Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign on a winning note. On the other hand, Punjab have everything to play for as they can still qualify for the playoffs. According to our Chennai vs Punjab prediction, it is KL Rahul's side who are favourites to win the game.

SOURCE: CHENNAI IPL TEAM INSTAGRAM

