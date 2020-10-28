Has Dream11 IPL 2020 Been MS Dhoni's Worst Season In The Competition Ever?

Former Indian cricketer MS Dhoni is widely regarded as one of the greatest limited-overs captains and wicketkeeper-batsmen of all time. ‘Captain Cool’ is also one of the undisputed legends of the Indian Premier League (IPL) competition as he has led the Chennai franchise to title glory on three occasions (2009, 2010 and 2018). Having made his tournament debut back in the inaugural edition (2008), MS Dhoni constantly delivered with the bat and was a leader for his side up until the 2019 event.

Dream11 IPL 2020: MS Dhoni’s rare seasonal failure for Chennai

MS Dhoni has played all 12 matches so far for Chennai this season. Across all his Dream11 IPL 2020 innings, the seasoned wicketkeeper-batsman has accumulated only 199 runs at an average of 28.42. Barring the ongoing event, MS Dhoni’s lowest seasonal tally in terms of the number of runs he has scored remains the 2016 edition where he aggregated 284 runs as captain of the now-defunct Pune side. If the legendary cricketer fails to score another 86 runs in Chennai’s remaining two games this year, the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season will become his worst year on an individual level.

Coincidentally, MS Dhoni has also struggled as the captain of his side this year. Across the 10 IPL seasons Chennai have competed in before the ongoing edition, the legendary wicketkeeper-batsman led them to the playoffs every year. Moreover, eight of those 10 playoffs spots were converted into a place in the final, where his side lifted the title on three occasions. Meanwhile, Chennai are now languishing at the bottom of the points table this time around with just four wins in 12 matches, thus making this MS Dhoni’s worst IPL outing as Chennai skipper.

A look at the Points Table after Match 47 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/pek8iInYpw — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 27, 2020

MS Dhoni retirement connection with Dream11 IPL 2020

Interestingly, the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season is also MS Dhoni’s first as a “former Indian cricketer”. The 2011 World Cup winner announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15 earlier this year. The legendary wicketkeeper-batsman confirmed the same through an Instagram post by sharing a 4-minute video which chronicled his journey with Indian cricket.

MS Dhoni retirement post on Instagram, watch video

A look into the MS Dhoni Dream11 IPL stats section

Despite his struggles this year, the overall MS Dhoni Dream11 IPL stats is composed of some staggering numbers. The three-time IPL-winning captain has aggregated 4,631 IPL runs since the inception of the tournament and he has scored his runs at a prolific T20 average of 41.34. He has racked up 23 half-centuries in the process and his highest score remains 84* from the 2019 edition.

Details about MS Dhoni Dream11 IPL salary for 2020 season

During the Dream11 IPL 2020 trading and transfer window, MS Dhoni became one of the 20 cricketers to be retained by the Chennai franchise from their squad of the previous edition. The 39-year-old was retained for ₹15 crore ($2.1 million). The MS Dhoni Dream11 IPL salary for 2020 makes him their most expensive player of the season.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni Dream11 IPL salary from Chennai team information is sourced from various websites and media reports. This website does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the MS Dhoni Dream11 IPL salary figure.

