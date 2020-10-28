MS Dhoni 'most Respected' Sports Figure, Virat Kohli 'most Attractive' In The World: Study

MS Dhoni has made a name for himself as one of the most successful cricket captains of all-time, being the first and only one to win all ICC trophies. Apart from having a great cricketing brain on the field, MS Dhoni has been loved by fans for his calm nature off the field as well and recently a survey also proved that he is the most respected cricketer in the world.

MS Dhoni named the most trusted sports personality

The Indian Express recently published a report speaking about the recently released TIARA (Trust, Identity, Attractive, Respect, and Appeal) research which did a comprehensive study on the idea of 'Celebrities as Human Brands'. The practical study of the research done by the famous Japanese agency Rakuten suggests that MS Dhoni is the most trusted and respected personality in the sports world.

On the other hand, the current Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his wife Anushka Sharma have been labelled as the most respected and trusted celebrity couple. Virat Kohli was also named as the most attractive sports personality in the world of sports alongside India's tennis star Sania Mirza.

Kohli net worth

According to Forbes, Kohli earned ₹196 crore ($26 million) as of the 2019-20 fiscal year. A major part of the Kohli net worth comes from his business investments and endorsements, which is said to be at ₹1700 crore according to multiple Indian media publications. The Virat Kohli net worth also comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) as an active Indian cricket player, which comes up to ₹7 crore ($925,730) per annum.

The Kohli salary figure clocks in at ₹24 crore ($3.1 million) per year, considering that he earns ₹17 crore ($2.24 million) per season from the Bangalore team in the Indian Premier League (IPL) as well. Apart from his IPL contract, he also adds to his net worth through endorsing brands like Audi, Flipkart, Google, Hero MotoCorp, Puma, Uber and Valvoline.

Dhoni net worth

According to caknowledge.com, the MS Dhoni net worth figure is estimated to be ₹760 crore as of March 2020. This MS Dhoni net worth figure comprises of his earnings from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) while being an active international cricketer as well as his salary from Indian Premier League (IPL) side Chennai.

MS Dhoni also earns money through numerous endorsement deals and through his various business ventures. The cricketer is the co-owner of a popular Hockey India League team Ranchi Rays. He also co-owns Chennaiyin FC, a football club from Indian Super League. Additionally, the esteemed wicketkeeper-batsman is associated in brand endorsement deals with Orient Electric, Snickers, Indigo Paints among several others.

Disclaimer: The above MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli net worth information is sourced from various websites and media reports. The website does not guarantee a 100% accuracy of the figures.

Image Source: MS Dhoni / Instagram

