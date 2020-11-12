Dream11 IPL 2020 Completed, Which Series Cricket Fans Can Look Forward To This Winter?

The Dream11 IPL 2020, which got underway on September 19, was done and dusted successfully on November 10 after Mumbai beat Delhi by five wickets in the final. The T20 tournament had marked the resumption of India's cricketing activities after a hiatus of six months, which was induced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With the curtains falling on the Dream11 IPL 2020, fans must be wondering about the upcoming cricketing action and all the series that they can look forward to this winter.

Here's all you need to know about the upcoming international fixtures

Fortunately, cricket lovers are in for a treat as there are several high-profile series that are going to be played over the course of the next couple of months as cricket is gradually getting back to normal. The winter starts with the high-profile series between India and Australia are set to lock horns with each other in a long series starting November 27. The India vs Australia 2020 series is one of the most anticipated cricketing events of the years.

The tour 'Down Under' will commence with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, November 27, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (December 4) and Sydney (December 6, 8).

South Africa are also set to square off with England at home in a couple of limited-overs series. The South Africa vs England 2020 will start with a three-match T20I series on Friday, November 27 followed by a three-match ODI series. The South Africa vs England 2020 ODIs will be played in Cape Town (December 4, 9) and Paarl (December 6).

Who are you looking forward to seeing play in our ODIs against South Africa? 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🏏 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 3, 2020

West Indies will tour New Zealand for a three-match T20I series followed by a two-match Test series. The New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 T20I series will get underway on Friday, November 27 in Auckland whereas the last two T20Is will be played on November 29 and 30 respectively in Mount Maunganui. The New Zealand vs West Indies 2020 Tests will be played on December 3 and 11 in Hamilton and Wellington respectively. After West Indies, New Zealand are also set to host the likes of Bangladesh, Pakistan and Australia.

All members of the initial @windiescricket touring party, currently in managed isolation in Christchurch, have returned negative results from their third and final COVID-19 test. The players, management and support staff are scheduled to leave managed isolation tomorrow. #NZvWI — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 12, 2020

SOURCE: CRICKET AUSTRALIA WEBSITE

