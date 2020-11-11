Virat Kohli's First, Small Preparation For Australia Captured By Anushka Sharma; See Photo

Bangalore's Dream11 IPL 2020 campaign came to an end after losing to Hyderabad by six wickets in the Eliminator on Friday, November 6 in Abu Dhabi. After showing promise in the first half of the season, Bangalore's form went from bad to worse during the back end of the tournament as they lost five games on a trot to bow out of the tournament. Having been eliminated from the tournament, Indian captain Virat Kohli has started gearing up for the much-anticipated India vs Australia 2020 tour that is set to commence on November 27.

Anushka Sharma gives glimpse of Virat Kohli's preparations ahead of India vs Australia 2020 series

Kohli's wife and Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma have a glimpse of the stylish batsman's preparations ahead of the tour Down Under. Anushka shared a photo on her Instagram story where Kohli is seen cleaning his cricket shoes. Anushka captioned the post, "Caught the husband diligently cleaning his muddy spikes before the tour".

Meanwhile, Kohli is set to miss the last three Test matches against Australia as the BCCI has granted him paternity leave. Anushka and Virat expecting their first child in January 2021. India will kick off their tour to Australia with a three-match ODI series starting on Friday, 27 November, followed by as many T20Is and four Tests. The T20Is will be played in Canberra (4 December) and Sydney (6, 8 December).

India squad for Australia tour

Team India T20I squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Mayank Agarwal, KL Rahul (Vice-Captain and WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Sanju Samson (WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Deepak Chahar, T Natarajan.

Team India ODI squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, KL Rahul (Vice-Captain & WK), Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Hardik Pandya, Mayank Agarwal, Ravindra Jadeja, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Navdeep Saini, Shardul Thakur, Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper).

Team India Test squad: Virat Kohli (Captain), Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, KL Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane (Vice-cCptain), Hanuma Vihari, Shubman Gill, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Rishabh Pant (WK), Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini, Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Mohd. Siraj.

SOURCE: BCCI TWITTER

