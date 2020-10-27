Dream11 IPL 2020 Has Only 1 Player To Have Not Tasted Defeat At All Yet This Season

High-flying Punjab continued their late resurgence in the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season with a win against Kolkata on Monday, October 26. Chris Gayle starred with the bat for the KL Rahul-led side, minting a quick-paced 51 off just 29 balls. Meanwhile, Mandeep Singh top-scored in the successful run-chase with his unbeaten 66 and pacer Mohammad Shami scalped three victims to extend his Dream11 IPL 2020 wickets tally to 20 wickets.

Kolkata vs Punjab result: Punjab batsmen en route to their successful run-chase

Also Read | 'Hats Off': Tendulkar Praises Nitish Rana, Mandeep Singh For Playing Amid Family Tragedies

Chris Gayle continues his unbeaten run in Dream11 IPL 2020 season

Chris Gayle did not feature in Punjab’s first seven games of the ongoing season. KL Rahul and co. opted with a new opening combination, which saw the skipper facing the new ball alongside Mayank Agarwal. Lack of experience in the top-order backfired for the franchise as they lost six out of their first seven Dream11 IPL 2020 matches.

The left-handed batsman was then inducted into Punjab’s playing XI for their must-win game against Bangalore on October 15. The T20 barbarian immediately made an impact as he scored an imperial 53 off just 45 balls to enable his side pull off a dramatic last-ball win. Chris Gayle has since become a regular member of Punjab’s playing XI this season.

Also Read | Mohammad Shami Reaches 20-wicket Landmark In Dream11 IPL 2020 Vs Kolkata; Watch Video

Interestingly, Punjab’s thrilling win over Bangalore was also a launching point of their five-match unbeaten run in the tournament. Chris Gayle’s presence in the side seems to have boosted their morale as KL Rahul and co. have been successfully finishing off matches, unlike the first half of their ongoing campaign. The West Indian power-hitter has also made significant contributions with the bat in those wins, with his latest 29-ball 51 earning him the ‘Player of the Match’ award.

Dream11 IPL 2020: A look into Chris Gayle Dream11 IPL stats

As mentioned earlier, Chris Gayle has played five matches so far for the Punjab franchise this season, with all five of those appearances coming in his side’s second half campaign. He scored 177 runs across five innings at an average of 35.40. The Chris Gayle Dream11 IPL stats this season also composes of 15 sixes, thus placing him at No. 11 among leading six-hitters in the 2020 event.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: Yuvraj Singh In Awe Of Gayle's Power-hitting; Surprised By Bangalore's Strategy

Punjab jump into top four in Dream11 IPL points table

Punjab, who were languishing at the bottom of the Dream11 IPL points table in the first half of the tournament, can now find themselves among the top four sides with their latest win over Kolkata. Punjab will now face Rajasthan in Abu Dhabi on October 30 and will then cap-off their league campaign with a game against Chennai on November 1 at the same venue. Here is a look at the updated Dream11 IPL points table for the ongoing season.

#KXIP makes its way in the Top 4 in the Points Table after Match 46 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/PlCAYG6k9R — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 26, 2020

Also Read | Dream11 IPL: Punjab's Celebration For Three Wins In A Row Ft. Chris Gayle; Watch Video

For all coverages related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can go to our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: IPLT20.COM

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.