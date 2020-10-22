Dream11 IPL: Punjab's Celebration For Three Wins In A Row Ft. Chris Gayle; Watch Video

IPL players earning millions, WC blind cricketers in extreme poverty: Sukhram Manjhi
Punjab defeated table-toppers Delhi on Tuesday, October 20 at Dubai in the 38th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. With their most recent win, the KL Rahul-led side completed a hat-trick of wins, that too, against the top three ranked sides of the ongoing tournament. Punjab’s late resurgence enabled them to jump from No. 8 to No. 5 in the Dream11 IPL points table in a space of a week.
#RCB are now ranked second in the Points Table after Match 39 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/NjcahaOVZf— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 21, 2020
The Punjab franchise recently shared a video on their social media accounts where their players are celebrating their win over table-toppers Delhi. In the video, Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta can be seen handing out special souvenirs to cricketers like Glenn Maxwell, Chris Gayle, Mohammad Shami among others. The one-and-a-half-minute video was shared along with the caption, “when we take down top three teams, it calls for some special souvenirs”.
📹 | When we take down the top 3⃣ teams, it calls for some special souvenirs! 🎖️#SaddaPunjab #IPL2020 #KXIP #KXIPvDC pic.twitter.com/tW41nWCBcK— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) October 22, 2020
Punjab’s winning streak began with a last-ball win over Bangalore on October 15. The game witnessed the return of Chris Gayle and he celebrated the occasion with a match-winning 53-run knock. Their next win came against defending champions Mumbai in a thrilling Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over affair on October 15. The KL Rahul-led side then capped off their domination over the season’s top three sides with a win over Delhi by five wickets in Dubai.
KL Rahul-led Punjab will now go up against Hyderabad on October 24 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game. The match will be contested at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Here is a look at the entire Punjab Dream11 IPL schedule for the ongoing season.
THE WAIT IS OVER! 🔥#SaddaPunjab #Dream11IPL #IPLSchedule pic.twitter.com/aBrYASTKj5— Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) September 6, 2020
