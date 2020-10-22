Dream11 IPL: Punjab's Celebration For Three Wins In A Row Ft. Chris Gayle; Watch Video

Punjab defeated table-toppers Delhi on Tuesday, October 20 at Dubai in the 38th match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. With their most recent win, the KL Rahul-led side completed a hat-trick of wins, that too, against the top three ranked sides of the ongoing tournament. Punjab’s late resurgence enabled them to jump from No. 8 to No. 5 in the Dream11 IPL points table in a space of a week.

Dream11 IPL 2020: A look into Dream11 IPL points table

#RCB are now ranked second in the Points Table after Match 39 of #Dream11IPL. pic.twitter.com/NjcahaOVZf — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 21, 2020

Also Read | KL Rahul Mocks Bangalore's Fielding Woes In Front Of Virat Kohli Ahead Of Sharjah Clash

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab players celebrate three wins on the trot

The Punjab franchise recently shared a video on their social media accounts where their players are celebrating their win over table-toppers Delhi. In the video, Punjab co-owner Preity Zinta can be seen handing out special souvenirs to cricketers like Glenn Maxwell, Chris Gayle, Mohammad Shami among others. The one-and-a-half-minute video was shared along with the caption, “when we take down top three teams, it calls for some special souvenirs”.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell among others celebrate Punjab’s victory, watch video

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020: 'I Don't Even Have Words' Says KL Rahul After Punjab Steal A Last-ball Thriller

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab’s winning streak including Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over

Punjab’s winning streak began with a last-ball win over Bangalore on October 15. The game witnessed the return of Chris Gayle and he celebrated the occasion with a match-winning 53-run knock. Their next win came against defending champions Mumbai in a thrilling Mumbai vs Punjab Super Over affair on October 15. The KL Rahul-led side then capped off their domination over the season’s top three sides with a win over Delhi by five wickets in Dubai.

A look into Punjab Dream11 IPL schedule

KL Rahul-led Punjab will now go up against Hyderabad on October 24 for their next Dream11 IPL 2020 game. The match will be contested at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Here is a look at the entire Punjab Dream11 IPL schedule for the ongoing season.

Also Read | Dream11 IPL 2020 Live Updates: Chris Gayle-Mayank Agarwal Stand Tall For Punjab

Also Read | KL Rahul, Punjab Aim To Avoid Unwanted Dream11 IPL Record Ahead Of Bangalore Clash

For all coverage related to Dream11 IPL 2020, you can visit our IPL section listed below

https://www.republicworld.com/topics/ipl-2020

Image source: Punjab team and Preity Zinta Twitter

Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.