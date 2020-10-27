Mohammad Shami Reaches 20-wicket Landmark In Dream11 IPL 2020 Vs Kolkata; Watch Video

India pacer Mohammad Shami is one of the leading pacers in the world across all three formats. The right-arm pacer's on-field performances have received lots of plaudits from the fans and cricketing fraternity. Shami’s toe-crushing yorkers and sharp bouncers have the potential to give a chilling experience to any opposition batsman. The 30-year old is currently in the UAE where he is playing for Punjab in the Dream11 IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL: Did Kolkata listen to Sachin Tendulkar's magical advice before beating Delhi?

Mohammad Shami's 3/35 breaks Kolkata batting's backbone

Shami has been in sensational form in the tournament so far, having bagged 20 wickets in just 12 matches at an excellent average of 19.75. He is also at the second spot in the list of leading wicket-takers in the tournament behind Delhi pacer Kagiso Rabada (23). Shami capitalized on his good form once again on Monday in the match against Kolkata as he picked up three wickets, giving away 35 runs in his four overs.

Shami has been destructive with the new ball in the competition so far with his ability to swing the ball both ways. The Bengal-based cricketer bowled a splendid opening spell against Kolkata as he picked up two crucial wickets in his first over to leave Kolkata reeling at 10/3 after two overs.

ALSO READ | Who is Monu Kumar? Chennai fast bowler makes belated Dream11 IPL debut after 2 years

After Glenn Maxwell dismissed Nitish Rana for a golden duck, Shami applied equal pressure from the other end as he got the crucial wickets of Rahul Tripathi and Dinesh Karthik in the space of three balls to get his side off to a stunning start. Shami outfoxed Tripathi and Karthik with outswingers as both were caught behind by KL Rahul for 7 and 0 respectively.

The Punjab bowler returned to bowl the penultimate over of the innings and once again he was right on the money as he dismissed top-scorer Shubman Gill (57) by getting him caught at deep midwicket. Gill's wicket came at the right time as he was looking to up the ante. After restricting Kolkata to a modest 149/9, Punjab chased the target down with eight wickets to spare. Mandeep Singh (60* off 56 balls) and Chris Gayle (51 off 29 balls) were architects of Punjab's fifth consecutive win.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 updated points table: Punjab aim to topple Kolkata for fourth place

Here's the clip of Mohammad Shami's stunning spell vs Kolkata

The Kolkata vs Punjab result went in KL Rahul led side's favour which has now bolstered their chances of making it to the playoffs. The Punjab franchise will now take on Rajasthan in Match 50 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Friday, October 30 in Abu Dhabi. KL Rahul's men will look to continue their winning streak and give themselves a chance of making it to the final four.

Mohammad Shami Dream11 IPL stats

The Mohammad Shami Dream11 IPL stats are quite impressive. The Indian pacer has played 63 matches in the league where he has grabbed 60 wickets at an average of 32.36. His economy rate is 8.88 whereas his best figures in IPL are 3/15. Courtesy of his brilliant performances in the ongoing tournament, Shami has been selected in the India squad for Australia 2020 in all three formats.

ALSO READ | India squad for Australia 2020 announced; Rohit Sharma excluded, Rahul named Vice-Captain

SOURCE: PUNJAB TWITTER

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.