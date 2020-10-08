Dream11 IPL 2020 Hyderabad Vs Punjab: David Warner, KL Rahul Lead H2H Stats In Rivalry

The Match 22 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Hyderabad locking horns with Punjab on Thursday, October 8 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Hyderabad vs Punjab live action will kick-off at 7:30 PM (IST). Both Punjab and Hyderabad have failed to get going in the tournament. Despite performing brilliantly, the two sides have ended up on the wrong side of the results.

Both sides are coming on the back of humiliating losses in their previous games. While Hyderabad lost against Delhi by 34 runs, Punjab were thrashed by 10 wickets in the hands of Chennai. The Hyderabad vs Punjab live match will be a crucial fixture for both the franchises to get back to winning ways. Hyderabad are placed sixth on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table whereas Punjab occupy the bottom spot. As Hyderabad gear up to take Punjab, let's take a look at the Hyderabad vs Punjab head to head record and leading players of the rivalry.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Hyderabad vs Punjab head to head record

According to the Hyderabad vs Punjab head to head record, both sides have faced each other on 14 occasions. It is the Orange Army who have clearly dominated the outings between the two sides with 10 wins against Punjab's 4. Out of the 14 meetings between the two teams, 13 have been played in India while one game has been played in the UAE in 2014. During their last meeting in the UAE, it was Punjab who thumped Hyderabad by 72 runs.

However, if the last five matches are to be considered, it is Hyderabad who hold the upper hand with three wins while Punjab has won two. During the last edition of the cash-rich league, both teams won their respective home fixtures. Hyderabad's average score against Punjab is 164 while KL Rahul's team's is 160.

Dream11 IPL 2020: David Warner and KL Rahul lead head-to-head stats in rivalry

As per the Hyderabad vs Punjab head to head record, it is David Warner who is the all-time leading run-scorer against Punjab with a whopping 819 runs in just 17 innings with 10 half-centuries. In fact, David Warner has scored eight consecutive fifties in each of his last eight outings against Punjab. On the other hand, for Punjab, it is their captain KL Rahul who leads the top-scoring charts for his side in the games against Hyderabad with 262 runs in 6 innings at a stunning average of 52.40 with the help of three fifties.

As far as bowlers are concerned, Rashid Khan is the leading wicket-taker for Hyderabad against Punjab with 11 scalps to his name at a decent economy rate of 7.20. For Punjab, it is Mohammad Shami who has bagged the most number of wickets against Hyderabad with the right-arm pacer accounting for 7 wickets in as many matches. The Hyderabad vs Punjab live match squads feature some of the prominent players in the T20 format, which is why an exciting contest is on the cards.

