Dream11 IPL 2020 Punjab Vs Mumbai: KL Rahul, Rohit Sharma Lead H2H Stats In Close Rivalry

Punjab are all set to lock horns with Mumbai in Match 13 of the Dream11 IPL on Tuesday. The Punjab vs Mumbai live match will be contested at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi and will commence at 7:30 PM (IST). These two sides have been a part of several thrilling contests in the past, which is why the Punjab vs Mumbai live match is one of the most anticipated fixtures of the Dream11 IPL 2020.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Shane Bond reveals why KL Rahul needs to be put under pressure early on

Punjab and Mumbai have performed exceedingly well in the Dream11 IPL 2020 but the results of their fixtures tell a different story. Despite putting in impressive performances, the two sides have managed just win and two losses. While Punjab is placed fifth on the Dream11 points table, Mumbai is right behind them at the sixth spot. As Punjab gear up to take on Mumbai in the Dream11 IPL 2020, let's take a look at the Punjab vs Mumbai head to head record and the leading players of the rivalry.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Punjab vs Mumbai head to head record

According to the Punjab vs Mumbai head to head record, the two teams have competed with each other on 24 occasions. It is Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indians who slightly edge KL Rahul's Punjab,13-11. During the last edition of the cash-rich league, both teams managed to defeat each other once. While Punjab won their home game by eight wickets, Mumbai won the reverse fixture by three wickets.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Tewatia recalls carnage, Smith expresses delight & KL Rahul notes his learnings

The two sides didn't meet each other during the initial phase of the 2014 season, which was conducted partly in the UAE. This is the first time that Punjab will take on Mumbai in the country. As far as Thursday's fixture is concerned, both the teams will leave no stone unturned to secure a win as a victory in this fixture will catapult them to the top of the table.

Dream11 IPL 2020: KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma lead head-to-head stats in rivalry

According to the Punjab vs Mumbai head to head record, KL Rahul has 486 runs to his name against Mumbai. It gets even better as his average against them is a whopping 69.4 and his strike rate is above 130. On the other hand, for Mumbai, it is skipper Rohit Sharma who leads the top-scorers charts against Punjab with 590 runs. Rohit Sharma has also scored five fifties against KL Rahul's men.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: KL Rahul, Agarwal play the iconic Natraj Shot vs Rajasthan, smash Archer for 4; Watch

KL has been in sensational form in the Dream11 IPL 2020, having already scored one century and one fifty. The Karnataka batsman's form will be key for the Punjab franchise in Thursday's fixture against Mumbai. Rohit Sharma, who played a match-winning knock in their second match against Kolkata, failed to perform in the rest of the games. The 'Hitman' has a great chance to get some runs under his belt against an opponent, who he has performed brilliantly against in the past.

As far as bowlers from the current squads are concerned, Murugan Ashwin, Hardus Viljoen and Mujeeb Ur Rahman are the leading wicket-takers for Punjab against Mumbai with 2 scalps to their names. On the other hand, for Mumbai, it is Jasprit Bumrah who has bagged the most number of wickets against Punjab with the right-arm pacer accounting for 12 wickets. The Punjab vs Mumbai live game has some prominent T20 hitters, which is why a high-scoring game is on the cards.

ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul feature in Dream11 IPL 2020's special Week 1 review; watch video

SOURCE: PUNJAB & MUMBAI INSTAGRAM

Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.