Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata Break An Incredible 5-year Record By Winning Toss Vs Chennai

Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik won the toss against Chennai and the veteran wicketkeeper-batsman decided to bat first in the 21st match of the ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season. Interestingly, this is the first time the Kolkata side has opted to bat in an IPL fixture since the 2015 edition of the tournament. The last time Kolkata batted first was during a game against Delhi way back on May 7, 2015.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Toss from Kolkata vs Chennai live, watch video

Dream11 IPL 2020: Dinesh Karthik breaks a unique streak ahead of Kolkata vs Chennai live

The ongoing Kolkata vs Chennai live match is being contested at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Considering all match results of the ongoing Dream11 IPL 2020 season, where teams batting first have won 15 of the 20 matches played thus far, Kolkata captain Dinesh Karthik seems to be following the batting first formula with hopes of registering a much-needed win over Chennai. Interestingly, the last time Kolkata won the toss and opted to bat first was 33 such instances ago, back in the time when Gautam Gambhir was their captain.

The 32 games Kolkata have played since the 2015 occurrence, i.e. the last time they willingly batted first, they have won 19 and lost 13. However, their track record of chasing targets this season does not indicate similar favourable numbers for the franchise. The two Dream11 IPL 2020 matches where Kolkata gladly preferred chasing targets, they ended up losing both those matches.

Interestingly, the current Kolkata side vastly differs from the team that previously decided to bat first back in 2015. While the franchise has roped in many new recruits and released several of their players during the period between the two phases, all-round West Indian duo of Andre Russell and Sunil Narine seems to be the common denominator for the Kolkata side.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata vs Chennai live updates

At the time of publishing, the Kolkata batsmen reached 70-1 after 8 overs. Opener Shubman Gill was the first batsman to be dismissed in the innings after he scored just 11 runs. His opening partner Rahul Tripathi (47*) seems to be nearing his half-century during his second-wicket stand with No .3 batsman Nitish Rana (9*). With skipper Dinesh Karthik, Eoin Morgan and Andre Russell still clicking their heels in the dugout, the Kolkata side will be looking to capitalise on the solid start provided by their top order.

Image source: IPLT20.com

