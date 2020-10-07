Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata Likely To Lose Injured USA Pacer Ali Khan For Entire Tournament

The Dream11 IPL 2020 has already been hit by injuries with Hyderabad losing the services of Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Australian all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, while Delhi will be without experienced spinner Amit Mishra for rest of the tournament. On Tuesday, the news about Kolkata being hit by injury emerged when the official Dream11 IPL 2020 website reported that Ali Khan will miss the rest of the tournament due to injury.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Ali Khan injury news ahead of Kolkata vs Chennai live match

Ali Khan made history when he became the first player from USA to be signed by an IPL franchise. The pacer was signed as a replacement for injured England pacer Harry Gurney. In the latest development regarding the Kolkata pacer, cricket website Cricbuzz reported that the 29-year-old is carrying a niggle but has been training regularly with the squad. Although Kolkata CEO Venky Mysore has not been able to give a timeframe as to when Khan would be match fit during the Dream11 IPL 2020, he has been ruled out of the tournament just yet.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Ali Khan T20 career

Ali Khan first shot to fame in 2016 after he picked up former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara's wicket during his stint with Guyana Amazon Warriors in the Caribbean Premier League. After that season, he suffered an injury and only came back in 2018 to play in the Caribbean Premier League. He performed really well by picking up 16 wickets from 12 matches.

This year, while playing for Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL 2020, Ali Khan picked up 8 wickets as his team went onto lift the trophy. The right pacer has also featured in the Bangladesh Premier League and the Pakistan Super League.

Kolkata vs Chennai live game details

Coming to the Dream11 IPL 2020 Kolkata vs Chennai live match, the fixture will be played on Wednesday, October 7 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. Kolkata are placed at the fourth place on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with two wins and two losses. On the other hand, Chennai are in the fifth position on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with two wins and three defeats. A win in this match will give both teams an opportunity to move up on the points table.

Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 squad

Coming to the Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 squad, the franchise signed nine players which also included Pat Cummins, who they made most expensive player to complete their squad for the 2020 season. The Dinesh Karthik-led side have a mix of youth and experienced players and are looking to go all the way till the final and lift the trophy this season. Here's the complete Kolkata Dream11 IPL 2020 squad -

Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik (Captain and Wicketkeeper), Harry Gurney, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Eoin Morgan, Varun Chakravarthy, Tom Banton, Rahul Tripathi, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Nikhil Naik.

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.

