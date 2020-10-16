Dream11 IPL: Kolkata Send Out Major Warning To Mumbai Alongside Captaincy Bombshell; Watch

Kolkata's Andre Russell is competent of single-handedly taking the game away from the opposition. He is an invaluable asset for the franchise as with his all-round capabilities and he has made several match-winning contributions for the side over the years. Andre Russell set the previous season of the Dream11 IPL blazing with his consistent power-hitting. The all-rounder is yet to replicate the same in the 13th edition of the Dream11 Indian Premier League, but he has something to say that might send jitters in the Mumbai camp.

Kolkata has major warning for rivals Mumbai

In a video shared by the Kolkata franchise on their Twitter account, Andre Russell was seen smashing the ball all over the park in a practice session. Speaking on his batting, the West Indies cricketer revealed that he has started middling the ball well, as he feels everything is finally coming back together. Mumbai will want to dismiss Russell cheaply, as they are aware of the flamboyant all-rounder's big-hitting skills. The dashing cricketer scored over 500 runs in the league last year with four half-centuries and a staggering strike-rate of 204.81.

Eoin Morgan appointed as the new captain for Kolkata

In a major development for the 2-time champions, wicketkeeper-batsman Dinesh Karthik, who had led the side for 37 matches, stepped down as the leader of the side. The 35-year-old aims to focus more on his batting to contribute to the side's success in the coming games. England's World Cup-winning captain, Eoin Morgan, will take over from Dinesh Karthik for the remainder of Dream11 IPL 2020.

Mumbai vs Kolkata Live

Teams from Mumbai and Kolkata will battle it out on Friday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The game will mark a new chapter for Kolkata team, as Eoin Morgan will take up the responsibility of leading the side. Kolkata is placed at the fourth position after seven matches whereas Mumbai holds the second spot. When the two teams clashed earlier in the tournament, Mumbai beat Kolkata by 49 runs.

With a new captain, Kolkata will look to turn their campaign around and solidify their stance at the top half of the points table in the league. Mumbai have a chance to climb to the top position on the table if they score a win in this clash. The Mumbai vs Kolkata Live-action is slated to commence from 7:30 pm IST on the Star Sports Network.

