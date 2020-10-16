England Cricket Team Confirm Receiving Invite For Short Tour Of Pakistan In January 2021

In July 2020, the West Indies cricket team toured England for a three-match Test series to mark the return of international cricket after the ongoing pandemic caused a disruption to the sport in March this year. A month later, the Pakistan cricket team made a full-fledged tour to England to continue England Cricket Board’s international home season. In recent development, the England Cricket officials confirmed that they have now received an invitation for a return tour to Pakistan in January next year.

Also Read | Ben Stokes Trolled By Yuvraj Singh After Mocking Kolkata's Odd Strategy For Eoin Morgan

England cricket news: Eoin Morgan and co. likely to tour Pakistan in January 2021 after PCB’s request

On Friday, October 16, the England Cricket Board confirmed that they have received an invitation from the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to tour Pakistan for a short limited-overs series in January 2021. In an official statement, the England Cricket Board revealed that they “welcome the fact that international cricket” is returning to Pakistan and they are committed to doing their bit in the development.

The England Cricket Board also addressed the safety issue of their players by stating that it is something of “paramount” importance to them. They confirmed about communicating with the PCB regarding the same and will be continuing to do so with other partners in the coming weeks as well. As per their statement, some of the factors that need consideration are creating a bio-bubble for players and discussing the proposed levels of security for the England cricket team.

Also Read | Dinesh Karthik Quits As Kolkata Captain, Eoin Morgan To Lead From Mumbai Game Onwards

Prospects of Eoin Morgan-led England cricket team’s tour to Pakistan

If the Eoin Morgan-led England cricket team go ahead with their proposed tour to Pakistan, it will be the first time since 2005 that any English side will be touring Pakistan for a set of international matches. The proposed England vs Pakistan 2021 series will also be a return tour by the English side after they hosted three Test matches and as many T20Is in August this year.

While the tour of Eoin Morgan and co. to Pakistan is confirmed to be for a limited-overs series, it is yet to be decided how many ODIs or T20Is these two sides will be playing against each other.

We can confirm the ECB has received an invitation for a short white-ball tour of Pakistan for England Men in 2021.



Read more 👇 — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 15, 2020

Also Read | Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Gets Imran Khan's Backing To Criminalise Match-fixing In Pakistan

Also Read | Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Patron-in-chief Imran Khan Feels Board's Changes Will Make Pakistan Cricket Stronger

Image source: ICC Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.