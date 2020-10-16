Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 32 Mumbai Vs Kolkata Pitch Report, Weather Forecast For Abu Dhabi

The Match 32 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Mumbai taking on Kolkata on Friday, October 16 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Mumbai vs Kolkata live action will kick off at 7:30 PM (IST). Both sides are coming on the back of contrasting results from their last games. While Mumbai are coming on the back of a solid win over Delhi by five wickets, Kolkata got hammered in their last match at the hands of Bangalore by a whopping 82 runs.

Mumbai are placed at the second spot on the Dream11 IPL points table with 5 wins and 2 losses. On the other hand, Kolkata are sitting at the fourth place on the Dream11 IPL points table with 4 wins and 3 defeats. Ahead of Friday's fixture, here is a look at the Mumbai vs Kolkata weather forecast, Mumbai vs Kolkata pitch report and details for the Mumbai vs Kolkata live scores and the match's live streaming details. As per the latest team news from Kolkata, Eoin Morgan has replaced Dinesh Karthik as the team's captain, which could made an impact on the result of the Mumbai vs Kolkata live match.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Kolkata weather forecast

The weather during the Mumbai vs Kolkata live match will be relatively cooler as compared to the last few weeks. According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Mumbai vs Kolkata weather forecast is expected to be around 31°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (29°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, as per the Mumbai vs Kolkata weather forecast, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be ideal and will hover between 44-56%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Mumbai vs Kolkata live at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Kolkata pitch report

According to the Mumbai vs Kolkata pitch report, spinners will play a massive role in deciding the fate of their teams. There is enough spin in the Abu Dhabi wicket and spinners should look to bowl slow. Pacers will be lethal initially, which is why the batsmen should see off the new ball and get settled at the crease before shifting gears.

The average first-innings score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been 169. The teams batting first have won five games while the sides chasing have triumphed on as many occasions. As per the Mumbai vs Kolkata pitch report, the side winning the toss should look to bat first and post a big total as the surface will slightly slow down in the second innings.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Kolkata live scores and live streaming in India

For the Mumbai vs Kolkata live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Friday, October 16. For Mumbai vs Kolkata live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Mumbai vs Kolkata live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

