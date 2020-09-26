Hardik Pandya, KL Rahul Feature In Dream11 IPL 2020's Special Week 1 Review; Watch Video

The Dream11 IPL 2020 finally got underway in the UAE on September 19 after a lot of hindrances. The cash-rich league has successfully reached the end of the first week of the tournament with seven matches being played. As expected, the Dream11 IPL 2020 did not disappoint in its first week as there was drama and thrill galore. From the Super Over to umpiring errors to blistering knocks, the opening week of the tournament showed why the Dream11 IPL 2020 is considered as one of the best franchise-based T20 leagues in the world. Let's take a look at Dream11 IPL 2020 week one recap.

Dream11 IPL 2020 first week review featuring Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul

The official Twitter handle of the Dream11 IPL 2020 uploaded a video of some of the best moments from the first week of the tournament. The video features several moments like Hardik Pandya's sixes, KL Rahul Dream11 IPL hundred, Marcus Stoinis' all-round show, Mayank Agarwal's valiant knock, Faf Du Plessis's brilliant catches, Prithvi Shawa's stunning fifty and MS Dhoni's Superman-style catch among others.

Dream11 IPL rewind - Week 1



Brilliant catches, outstanding knocks and other top moments from the week gone by. We've got you covered in our #Dream11IPL Week 1 review.



Watch 📽️📽️ https://t.co/vZ9kamoYXk pic.twitter.com/7AvWzxvkGn — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 26, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020 - Week 1 recap

At the end of the first week of the Dream11 IPL 2020, it is Delhi who are leading the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with two wins in two games. Their first match against Punjab went to the wire in which they emerged victorious after beating KL Rahul's men in the Super Over. Marcus Stoinis was the star of the match due to his all-round effort (53 offf 21 balls & 2/29). They also beat Chennai in their second game to register a 44-run win.

Punjab, who are second on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table, narrowly lost their first match against Delhi. However, they made a fantastic comeback to secure a ruthless win over Bangalore by 97 runs. Skipper KL Rahul shined for his side by scoring a sensational century (132 off 69 balls). This was also the highest score by an Indian in the league's history and the first century of the Dream11 IPL 2020.

At No. 3 are Mumbai Indians. The defending champions lost the tournament opener against Chennai but came out all guns blazing to beat Kolkata by 49 runs. Their skipper Rohit Sharma scored a breathtaking 80 off 54 balls to help Mumbai get going on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table. Rajasthan are placed at the No. 4 spot in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with their thumping win over Chennai. Sanju Samson and Steve Smith shined for Rajasthan as their staggering knocks helped them to secure a 16-run win over MS Dhoni's men. Rajasthan have an opportunity of landing on the top of the table on Sunday as well if they beat Punjab in their match in Sharjah.

Chennai are placed fifth in the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with two losses and one win. After beating Mumbai, Chennai went on to lose successive games against Rajasthan and Delhi. Faf du Plessis was the star for them who shone with his batting and excellent fielding. The Men in Yellow are followed by Bangalore. Virat Kohli's men made a bright start to the tournament by defeating Hyderabad by 10 runs but failed miserably in their following game against Punjab, losing a whopping 97 runs.

The last two spots are occupied by Hyderabad and Kolkata, who are yet to open their account in the tournament and have just played 1 game at the time of writing this report. Both teams lost their opening clashes against Bangalore and Mumbai respectively. One of the two teams is set to win when they take on each other in Abu Dhabi on Saturday at 7.30 PM IST.

