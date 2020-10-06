Dream11 IPL 2020 Mumbai Vs Rajasthan Pitch Report And Weather Forecast For Abu Dhabi

Mumbai will take on Rajasthan in Match 20 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Tuesday, October 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Mumbai vs Rajasthan live match will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). Mumbai are in great form, having won the last two games where they performed brilliantly in all three facets of the game. On the contrary, after winning the first two matches, Rajasthan were beaten comprehensively in the next two games. The Men in Pink will look to secure a win in this fixture and get back to winning ways.

Mumbai are currently at the second place on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table and have a great opportunity to go clear at the top of the points table by winning the Mumbai vs Rajasthan live match. Rajasthan also has a chance to foray into the top four by beating Mumbai. Ahead of Tuesday's fixture, here is a look at the Mumbai vs Rajasthan weather forecast, Mumbai vs Rajasthan pitch report and details for the Mumbai vs Rajasthan live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Rajasthan weather forecast

The weather during the Mumbai vs Rajasthan live match is going to be extremely as it has been during the whole tournament. According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Mumbai vs Rajasthan weather forecast is expected to be around 34°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (32°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be extreme and will hover between 56 and 69%. There will be no cloud cover during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Mumbai vs Rajasthan live contest at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Rajasthan pitch report

According to the Mumbai vs Rajasthan pitch report, spinners will play a massive role in deciding the fate of their teams. There is enough spin in the Abu Dhabi wickets and spinners should look to bowl slow. Pacers will be lethal initially which is why the batsmen should see off the new ball and get settled at the crease before shifting gears.

The average score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been 168. The teams batting first have won three games while the sides chasing have also won as many matches. As per the Mumbai vs Rajasthan pitch report, the side winning the toss should look to bat first and post a big total. Mumbai's formula of batting first in the last couple of games has worked for them. Rajasthan could be under tremendous pressure with consecutive losses in the last two games and will also look to bat first and express themselves.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Mumbai vs Rajasthan live scores and live streaming in India

For the Mumbai vs Rajasthan live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Tuesday, October 6. For Mumbai vs Rajasthan live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Mumbai vs Rajasthan live scores will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

