Virat Kohli Teased By Sachin Tendulkar For 'million Dollar' Saliva Reaction Against Delhi

Bangalore are currently competing in Match 19 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Having won the toss, Bangalore captain Virat Kohli invited Shreyas Iyer's men to bat first. Delhi accepted the invitation with open arms as they got off to a flyer. At the end of the powerplay, Delhi's scoreboard read 63/0. Prithvi Shaw was the aggressor in the opening partnership while Shikhar Dhawan was happily playing the second fiddle.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli almost applies saliva to ball, Sachin Tendulkar reacts

During the third over of the Delhi innings, Virat Kohli was about to commit a huge mistake of applying saliva on the ball. But the Bangalore captain stopped himself just in time. However, it was Virat Kohli's funny reaction that was the talking point of the incident. Earlier this year, the ICC had banned the usage of saliva on the ball in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nonetheless, the Bangalore captain seemed to have forgotten the law as he was about to apply saliva on the ball during the Bangalore vs Delhi live contest. It all happened on the third ball of the third over which was bowled by Navdeep Saini. Prithvi Shaw, who was batting brilliantly, smashed an excellent drive which was well fielded by Virat Kohli, who stationed himself at covers.

Virat Kohli immediately got up after stopping the ball and put his finger on his tongue. However, the Bangalore captain realised his blunder in time as he refrained his finger from touching the ball. After realising his error, Virat Kohli gave a sly grin before passing the ball to his teammate.

Legendary Indian cricketer, Sachin Tendulkar took note of the incident as he immediately reacted on the same. Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter and praised Prithvi Shaw for his shot. Sachin Tendulkar then followed it up by saying that Virat Kohli’s reaction was a ‘million dollar one'.

What an incredible shot by @PrithviShaw there!



A million dollar reaction by @imVkohli after almost applying saliva on the ball.



Sometimes instincts takeover!😋



RCBvDC #IPL2020 — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) October 5, 2020

This is not the first time that a player has been seen trying to apply saliva on the ball. Earlier in the Dream11 IPL 2020, Rajasthan Royals batsman Robin Uthappa was seen applying saliva on the ball during the game against Kolkata. Robin Uthappa was subjected to some criticism because of his blunder. Meanwhile, Delhi posted a massive total of 196/8 in the Bangalore vs Delhi live contest. It will be interesting to see how Bangalore go about their chase.

