Dream11 IPL 2020 Punjab Vs Chennai: Top Stats And Highlights From Chennai's Win In Dubai

PM Modi-Virat Kohli's unmissable chat: WATCH them talk Food, fitness, Cricket & much more
Chennai thrashed Punjab by 10 wickets to secure a commanding morale-boosting win in Match 18 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Men in Yellow were clinical in all three departments as they registered their second win of the tournament. Courtesy of this win, Chennai who were languishing at the bottom of the Dream11 IPL points table, have now climbed up to the sixth place ahead of Hyderabad and Punjab.
ALSO READ | MS Dhoni completes 100 catches in Dream11 IPL, netizens react to Captain Cool's milestone
After restricting Punjab to 178, Chennai had a tough task to hunt down the target as they had faltered in their last three games while chasing. However, this time around, the Chennai openers had come out with sheer determination to guide their side to victory after a string of losses. Openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis showed intent from the first ball as they attacked Punjab bowlers from the word go.
Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis were relentless in their attack as they bludgeoned every Punjab bowler all over the park. The Chennai duo didn't let Punjab come back in the game and chased down 178 without losing any wicket. Shane Watson scored a brilliant 83* off 53 while Faf du Plessis notched a 53-ball 87*.
Several records were made and broken during the thumping chase. Let's take a look at the top stats and highlights from the Chennai vs Punjab match.
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Bangalore vs Delhi: Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan lead H2H stats in rivalry
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 points table: Mumbai sit on top after 5 games, Hyderabad slip to bottom
Meanwhile, according to the Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule, MS Dhoni's men will now take on Kolkata in Match 21 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Wednesday, October 7 in Abu Dhabi. Chennai will look to capitalize on their winning momentum and defeat Kolkata to climb up on the Dream11 IPL points table. Let's take a look at the complete Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule.
Some super delicious Arab dates for you! 🦁💛 #StartTheWhistles #Dream11IPL #Yellove #WhistlePodu pic.twitter.com/R5lhaRZoGk— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) September 6, 2020
ALSO READ | Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 19 Bangalore vs Delhi pitch report and weather forecast for Dubai
Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Full Squad
Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Schedule
Also Read | IPL 2020 KXIP Team Preview and SWOT Analysis
Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.
RELATED CONTENT
UCC vs PRS Dream11 prediction, team, top picks, ECS T10 Prague match preview
15 mins ago
Dream11 IPL 2020 bio-bubble fatigue likely to make David Warner skip BBL 2020-21?
20 mins ago
Virender Sehwag trolls Manish Pandey after failing to make big score vs Mumbai: Watch
45 mins ago
ECS T10 Prague VCC vs PRS live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
1 hour ago
ECS T10 Prague UCC vs VCC live streaming in India, preview, pitch and weather report
3 hours ago
MS Dhoni completes 100 catches in Dream11 IPL, netizens react to Captain Cool's milestone
1 hour ago
|Pos
|Team
|Net RR
|Points