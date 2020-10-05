Dream11 IPL 2020 Punjab Vs Chennai: Top Stats And Highlights From Chennai's Win In Dubai

Chennai thrashed Punjab by 10 wickets to secure a commanding morale-boosting win in Match 18 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The Men in Yellow were clinical in all three departments as they registered their second win of the tournament. Courtesy of this win, Chennai who were languishing at the bottom of the Dream11 IPL points table, have now climbed up to the sixth place ahead of Hyderabad and Punjab.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Top stats and highlights from the Chennai vs Punjab match

After restricting Punjab to 178, Chennai had a tough task to hunt down the target as they had faltered in their last three games while chasing. However, this time around, the Chennai openers had come out with sheer determination to guide their side to victory after a string of losses. Openers Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis showed intent from the first ball as they attacked Punjab bowlers from the word go.

Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis were relentless in their attack as they bludgeoned every Punjab bowler all over the park. The Chennai duo didn't let Punjab come back in the game and chased down 178 without losing any wicket. Shane Watson scored a brilliant 83* off 53 while Faf du Plessis notched a 53-ball 87*.

Several records were made and broken during the thumping chase. Let's take a look at the top stats and highlights from the Chennai vs Punjab match.

Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis' opening partnership of 181 is the second-highest opening partnership in a 10-wicket win in the IPL. The record is held by Gautam Gambhir and Chris Lynn, who stitched a 184-run partnership in their 10-wicket win over Gujarat in 2017.

Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis' epic 181-run partnership is also the highest-ever stand for Chennai for any wicket. In the process, the Chennai duo also recorded the team's highest opening partnership by surpassing Michael Hussey and Murali Vijay (159) in 2011 against Bangalore.

Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis also recorded the highest opening stand against Punjab by any team in the IPL as they overtook Chris Gayle and Virat Kohli's 147-run partnership in Bengaluru in 2016.

Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis' partnership against Punjab is also the second 100+ opening stand of the Dream11 IPL 2020 after KL Rahul and Mayank Agarwal's 183 against Rajasthan in Sharjah.

Punjab failed to pick up even a single wicket in the powerplay against Chennai. This was their first time in five games in Dream11 IPL 2020 that they couldn't grab a wicket in the first six overs.

Chennai also scored their highest powerplay score (60/0) of the Dream11 IPL 2020 as they surpassed 53/0 against Rajasthan in Sharjah.

Chennai became the first team in Dream11 IPL 2020 to win while chasing at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Prior to this game, the team chasing lost five games while two matches ended in a tie.

MS Dhoni also became the second wicket-keeper in the IPL's history to take 100 catches after Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik.

Meanwhile, according to the Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule, MS Dhoni's men will now take on Kolkata in Match 21 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 on Wednesday, October 7 in Abu Dhabi. Chennai will look to capitalize on their winning momentum and defeat Kolkata to climb up on the Dream11 IPL points table. Let's take a look at the complete Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule.

Chennai Dream11 IPL 2020 schedule

