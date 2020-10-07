Dream11 IPL 2020 Match 21 Kolkata Vs Chennai Pitch Report & Weather Forecast For Abu Dhabi

The Match 21 of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will see Kolkata taking on Chennai on Wednesday, October 7 at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Kolkata vs Chennai live contest will begin at 7:30 PM (IST). The Men in Purple are placed at the fourth place on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with two wins and as many losses. On the other hand, MS Dhoni's men occupy the fifth position on the Dream11 IPL 2020 points table with two wins and three defeats.

Kolkata and Chennai are coming into this fixture on the back of contrasting results. Dinesh Karthik's men lost their last game by 18 runs while Chennai won their last match comprehensively by 10 wickets. Ahead of Wednesday's fixture, here is a look at the Kolkata vs Chennai weather forecast, Kolkata vs Chennai pitch report and details for the Kolkata vs Chennai live scores and the match's live streaming details.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata vs Chennai weather forecast

As per the Kolkata vs Chennai weather forecast, the weather during the Kolkata vs Chennai live match is going to be extremely hot as it has been during the whole tournament. According to Accuweather, the temperature for the Kolkata vs Chennai weather forecast is expected to be around 34°C during the commencement of the match. The temperature will pretty much remain the same during the finishing stages (32°C at around 11:00 PM IST).

Meanwhile, the humidity levels throughout the course of the match will be extreme and will hover between 55 and 71%. There will also be strong winds during the initial phase of the game. No cloud cover is expected during the entire match and with no prediction of rains whatsoever, one can expect the entire 40 overs and a fascinating Kolkata vs Chennai live contest at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata vs Chennai pitch report

According to the Kolkata vs Chennai pitch report, spinners will play a massive role in deciding the fate of their teams. There is enough spin in the Abu Dhabi wicket and spinners should look to bowl slow. Pacers will be lethal initially, which is why the batsmen should see off the new ball and get settled at the crease before shifting gears. The fixture on Tuesday saw Suryakumar Yadav taking enough time before he decided to shift gears.

The average score at this venue in the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been 168. The teams batting first have won four games while the sides chasing have also won three. As per the Kolkata vs Chennai pitch report, the side winning the toss should look to bat first and post a big total as the surface will slow down as the game progresses. Although MS Dhoni or Dinesh Karthik could also spring up a surprise by looking to bowl first since both the teams have won a match each chasing in Abu Dhabi so far.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Kolkata vs Chennai live scores and live streaming in India

For the Kolkata vs Chennai live telecast in India, fans can tune into the Star Sports Network at 7:30 PM (IST) on Wednesday, October 7. For Kolkata vs Chennai live scores, one can visit the official website and social media pages of the league. Furthermore, one can also visit the official websites and social media pages of the respective teams. The Kolkata vs Chennai live streaming will be available for fans on the Disney+ Hotstar app.

