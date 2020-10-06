Dream11 IPL 2020 Points Table: Delhi Pip Mumbai At The Top, Bangalore's Net Run Rate Falls

The 13th edition of the Indian Premier League has been as competitive as ever. The cash-rich league is done and dusted with the first quarter of the league games. This year, the Dream11 IPL points table has seen some rapid changes after each game. On Monday, Delhi registered a comprehensive 59-run win over Bangalore at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi go clear at the top of Dream11 IPL points table, Bangalore hold third spot

Courtesy of their commanding win over Virat Kohli's men, the Shreyas Iyer-led side have moved to the top of the Dream11 IPL points table by dethroning Mumbai, who now occupy the second place. Bangalore haven't been affected by their loss as they still remain at the third spot on the Dream11 IPL points table. However, their net run rate has taken a huge beating as it has increased from -0.95 to -1.36.

On Tuesday, Mumbai are up against Rajasthan at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. The Men in Blue have a golden opportunity to go clear at the top by winning the Mumbai vs Rajasthan live fixture. Steve Smith's side, who are currently at the fifth spot on the Dream11 IPL points table, also have a chance to foray into the top four by beating Mumbai in the Mumbai vs Rajasthan live contest.

As far as rest of the Dream11 IPL 2020 teams are concerned, Kolkata are placed fourth while Chennai accommodate the sixth place. The last two spots are occupied by Punjab and Hyderabad respectively. The competition between the sides to stay into the top four of the Dream11 IPL 2020 has been fierce. With one-fourth of the league games completed successfully, the teams languishing at the bottom of the Dream11 IPL points table will have to pull their socks up as soon as possible if they are to make it to the top four.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Here's a look at the updated Dream11 IPL points table

Meanwhile, according to the Delhi Dream11 IPL team schedule, Shreyas Iyer's men will next lock horns with Rajasthan on Friday, October 9 at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah. The young side from Delhi will look to win the fixture and bolster their chances of qualify for the Dream11 IPL 2020 playoffs. Let's take a look at the Delhi Dream11 IPL team schedule.

Dream11 IPL 2020: Delhi Dream11 IPL team schedule

