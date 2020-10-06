BCCI To Fly Indian Players Directly To Australia From Dubai Post Dream11 IPL 2020 Final?

With the India vs Australia 2020 tour inching closer, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) is leaving no stones unturned in tackling all the logistical challenges that may arise due to the ongoing COVID-19 situation. The India vs Australia 2020 series is tentatively scheduled for a November 27 start. The Virat Kohli-led side will mark their return to international cricket with a 3-match T20 series against the hosts.

The Indian team is likely to travel Down Under with a big squad, with the family members of the players also granted permission to travel for the India vs Australia 2020 series. The BCCI is striving to finalise the travelling schedule of the squad along with the support staff considering the mandatory quarantine routine the team will have to go through ahead of the tour. A BCCI source confirmed the board's plans of flying the squad to Australia after the Dream11 IPL 2020 is completed.

Ravi Shastri, Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari will travel to Dubai

A BCCI official, while speaking to PTI, revealed that the most feasible plan is for the team to travel together from Dubai after the completion of the Dream11 IPL 2020. India's head coach Ravi Shastri along with coaching staff Bharat Arun, Vikram Rathour and R Sridhar will travel to Dubai by the end of this month. Test specialists Cheteshwar Pujara and Hanuma Vihari are also slated to accompany the support staff to Dubai, as per the BCCI official.

As most of the players are currently a part of a bio-secure environment for the Dream11 IPL 2020, the BCCI source stated that the board is planning to create a similar bubble for the players and staff travelling to ensure smoother operations. All the personnel who are not a part of the Dream11 IPL 2020 will go through a six-day quarantine routine where multiple COVID-19 tests will be conducted on days 1, 3 and 6. Post the completion of the Dream11 IPL 2020, the whole squad will come together and travel for the India vs Australia 2020 series from Dubai itself.

The India vs Australia 2020 series will consist of a three-match T20 series, followed by 3 ODIs and then the teams will battle it out for the prestigious Border-Gavaskar Trophy in a 4-Test series. Cricket Australia has also not ruled out the presence of crowds during the matches. The Indian team is likely to land in Brisbane after the completion of the Dream11 IPL 2020 in November. Australia is currently hosting the New Zealand Women's team for a three-match T20 and ODI series.

