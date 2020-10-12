Dream11 IPL 2020: Top Milestones From The Weekend Ft. Virat Kohli And Dinesh Karthik

The ongoing Dream11 Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season just witnessed back-to-back double-headers on October 10 and 11. Four matches were played over the course of the recently-concluded weekend. Several statistical updates were made throughout the four Dream11 IPL 2020 games owing to some imperial performances from the likes of Virat Kohli and Dinesh Karthik. Here is a look at some of the top stats and milestones that unfolded during the action-packed Dream11 IPL 2020 weekend.

Dream11 IPL 2020 points table after 27 matches

The @mipaltan have regained top spot in the Points Table after Match 27 of #Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/kB2Z0IOr2S — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 11, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020: Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik star in an action-packed double-header weekend

Dream11 IPL 2020 Match No. 24: Kolkata vs Punjab

On Saturday, October 10, Kolkata defeated Punjab by two runs on the back of their captain Dinesh Karthik’s boundary-filled innings. The veteran wicketkeeper-batsman scored 58 runs off just 29 balls and brought up his fifty off just his 22nd delivery. By doing so, Dinesh Karthik levelled his personal best performance of quickest half-century in Dream11 IPL history. Previously, the Kolkata skipper also scored a 22-ball fifty against the same opponents back in 2018.

Captain #KKR brings up a fine half-century off 22 deliveries.



This is his 19th FIFTY in IPL.#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/Hf51S7uCnR — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 10, 2020

Dream11 IPL 2020 Match No. 25: Chennai vs Bangalore

Bangalore trumped Chennai by 37 runs at Dubai later in the same evening. Bangalore captain Virat Kohli was named as ‘Player of the Match’ for his unbeaten 52-ball 90. During the course of his match-winning knock, the right-handed batsman completed 6,000 career runs for the Bangalore franchise. Out of his overall run tally for Bangalore, Virat Kohli scored 5,635 runs across Dream11 IPL competitions while he scored the remaining runs in other tournaments like the now-defunct Champions League Twenty20.

WATCH - Kohli's 'Edgy' SIX



How did that travel for a six? How did an edge go for a maximum? Find out here.https://t.co/plRA5dcfBW #Dream11IPL — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 10, 2020

In the same match, Chennai’s opening batsman Faf du Plessis also completed 50 career catches while he was on the field. The veteran South African cricketer plucked one at mid-off to send back Bangalore opener Devdutt Padikkal. He is currently one of only 12 cricketers in history to pocket at least 50 Dream11 IPL catches.

Dream11 IPL 2020 Match No. 26: Rajasthan vs Hyderabad

Hyderabad top-order batsman Manish Pandey completed 3,000 Dream11 IPL runs during the course of his 54-run knock against Rajasthan bowlers. By doing so, he became the 16th cricketer in tournament’s history to scale the 3,000-run mark.

Dream11 IPL 2020 Match No. 27: Mumbai vs Delhi

Delhi opener Shikhar Dhawan scored 69 runs from 52 balls against Mumbai. While his side lost the contest by five wickets, the left-handed opening batsman hit his 100th Dream11 IPL six during the course of his innings. Shikhar Dhawan is now one of only 20 batsmen in tournament’s history to register 100 sixes. However, he is likely to be joined by his teammate Rishabh Pant in the 100-sixes club sometime in the Dream11 IPL 2020 season as the stylish wicketkeeper-batsman is currently at 99 sixes.

1️⃣0️⃣0️⃣ and counting. @SDhawan25 has now hit 100 SIXES in IPL and is the 20th player to do so. 👌 #Dream11IPL #MIvDC pic.twitter.com/AHD37Aduh9 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 11, 2020

