Sachin Tendulkar Lauds Dinesh Karthik For Outsmarting MS Dhoni, Names Kolkata Gamechanger

Indian batting legend Sachin Tendulkar needs no introduction as the man has done it all on the cricket field that one aspires to. With an umpteen number of cricketing records to his name, his credibility is unmatched when it comes to the sport. This is the reason why his new YouTube show 'Sachin's Game Changers' has been received well. The 47-year-old on his show shares his opinions on the Dream11 IPL 2020 matches.

Sachin Tendulkar appreciates Dinesh Karthik's tactics against Chennai

Talking about this week's encounter between Kolkata and Chennai, Sachin Tendulkar pointed out players that made a significant impact for Dinesh Karthik's side to help them snatch the victory from the jaws of defeat. The 'Master Blaster' feels that the think tank needed to demote Sunil Narine as his weakness to the short-pitched balls is known to all. The move to send Rahul Tripathi up the order was a game-changing moment as his 81 helped the side post a respectable score of 167.

ALSO READ | Chris Gayle Snub Makes Angry Punjab Fans Target KL Rahul, Anil Kumble Again On Twitter

Sachin Tendulkar appreciated Dinesh Karthik's ploy to hold his front-line spinner, Sunil Narine for the death overs. Tendulkar opined that MS Dhoni's side was cruising towards victory after a brisk start, but as the West Indian took the ball in the 12th over, he quickly dismissed Shane Watson and Ambati Rayudu also was sent back in quick succession by the Kolkata team. This put pressure on MS Dhoni and other middle-order batsmen.

ALSO READ | Sachin Tendulkar Tips Shubman Gill To Be Kolkata's Standout Player In Dream11 IPL 2020

The Chennai team surprisingly lost the match, which was totally in their control in the first half. The required run-rate was not the issue as per Sachin Tendulkar, but the disciplined bowling from the Kolkata spin unit in the middle overs turned the match in Kolkata's favour. Ravindra Jadeja did hit a few shots towards the end, but it was a little too late.

ALSO READ | Suresh Kumar Death: Rahul Dravid's Ex-U-19 Teammate Allegedly Commits Suicide In Kerala

Both the teams will be in action on Saturday once again. The Kolkata side is slated to face Punjab in an afternoon contest at Abu Dhabi. MS Dhoni and co. will be seen in action in Dubai in the evening match in the much anticipated 'Southern Derby' with Virat Kohli's Bangalore. It will be essential for Chennai to claim winning points in the clash in order to stay relevant in the competition as they languish at the bottom of the points table.

ALSO READ | MS Dhoni Vs Virat Kohli In 'Southern Derby': Chennai, Bangalore Fans Await The Match

Image source: Sachin Tendulkar Instagram

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Full Squad

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Schedule

Also Read | IPL 2020 KKR Team Preview and SWOT Analysis

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.