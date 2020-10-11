IPL 2020: Give Anushka Sharma Credit For Virat Kohli's Form, Say Netizens At 'flying Kiss'

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s public display of affection at the Dream11 IPL match in Dubai has taken the internet by storm. The cricketer had an excellent inning during the match against MS Dhoni's Chennai with an unbeaten score of 90 runs. Virat's superlative performance led Bangalore to a score of 169 for 4 wickets.

With his efforts helping Bangalore eventually win the match, Virat Kohli's completion of his half-century saw a wonderful exchange with Anushka who was cheering him on at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. As the Bangalore captain put his hand on his heart and pointed his bat towards her direction, Anushka was seen giving a flying kiss to Virat. The couple’s sweet gesture has left Twitter in awe and fans have demanded that Anushka should be credited for Virat's great form, this after the earlier controversy over her being blamed following Sunil Gavaskar bringing her up during commentary while questioning Kohli's form.

Impressed by the Bangalore captain’s performance at the match and the Sui Dhaaga actor's endearing reaction, fans said if Anushka is held responsible for Virat’s performance, she should be also thanked for Bangalore’s victory on Saturday.

“Congratulations Anushka Sharma. You take all the credits today. Virat Kohli played well today only because of you. Yes, if he can fail because of her, he can succeed because of her too. Logics,” a user wrote on Twitter.

Sharing Anusha’s picture from the stands, another user wrote, “Now give a shoutout to this beautiful wife. You trolled her when Virat was not in form. If she deserves a troll, she totally deserves the appreciation for her husband’s wonderful dame today.”

I am in so love with the kind of compassion and proud they show to eachother.

I am in so love with the kind of compassion and proud they show to eachother.

Some what jealous too 😏#Virushka #ViratKohli #AnushkaSharma

#AnushkaSharma VIRAT after 90*🥳🥳 she stands.

this is the Blessings of a new born baby🏏..like Abhimunyo .who hears about Arjun in Mother's womb..



If he failed in his performance bcoz her😏 Now,he succeeded bcoz of her too👊🔥



LogicApplied 🔥#Kohli #AnushkaSharma #RCBvsCSK pic.twitter.com/7EhX1OgHTe — $ensational $oumya ❤️ (@Sangesoumya_007) October 11, 2020

So today Virat Kohli gave tight slap to those who were saying he fails to play because of Anushka. Have a look at this! ❤#CSKvRCB

Soon, Anusha Sharma became the top trend on Twitter as love and praises poured out for the couple who are expecting their first child soon.

Bangalore pick up 3rd win in IPL 2020

Clinching the third win in the Dream 11 IPL, Bangalore Skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday emphasized on the importance of the two points, adding that the tournament can get away from you very quickly. Devdutt Padikkal and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries as Bangalore defeated Rajasthan in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli said that is important to keep up the momentum.

"Very important two points. The kind of game we had last time, it's very important to back that up. It's something you need to understand [bad form] but when the team's doing well, you get more time to apply yourself. This tournament can get away from you very quickly. We need to keep up the momentum," said Kohli.

