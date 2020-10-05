Devdutt Padikkal's Ripper At Deep Midwicket To Dismiss Shreyas Iyer Woos Netizens; Watch

The 19th match of the Dream11 IPL 2020 is underway, with the Bangalore outfit taking on the Delhi team. It was Virat Kohli who won the toss in the Bangalore vs Delhi live match, with the skipper electing to bowl first. The Dream11 IPL 2020 has already seen several outstanding catches and Bangalore batsman Devdutt Padikkal added another one to the list by taking a stunner at the boundary.

Also Read: IPL 2020: Devdutt Padikkal Sums Journey With Virat Kohli In 3 Words Post Whirlwind Knock

Devdutt Padikkal takes a stunner to dismiss Shreyas Iyer

The 20-year-old has had a great start to the Dream11 IPL 2020, scoring three fifties in four matches. Devdutt Padikkal continued his great form by taking a stunning catch on the boundary in the first innings of the Delhi vs Bangalore live match. The incident occurred in the 12th over, when Moeen Ali dismissed Delhi batsman Shreyas Iyer in his first over. On the third ball of the over, Shreyas Iyer smacked the ball towards deep midwicket, with the batsman targeting a maximum.

WATCH - Padikkal does a du Plessis.



On the boundary ropes, kept his balance and @devdpd07 caught one right off catching book of @faf1307.https://t.co/QC7Wa0yZ8h #Dream11IPL #RCBvDC — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) October 5, 2020

Also Read: IPL 2020: 'Felt Tired But Kohli Kept Pushing Me To Finish Game,' Says Padikkal

While the Delhi team skipper got the height, his shot didn’t get the distance, with Devdutt Padikkal completing a stunning catch on the boundary. The youngster anticipated the catch well, as he set himself up on the fence. Once he completed the catch, he lobbed the ball back into the playing field before coming back in and taking the catch comfortably.

After Devdutt Padikkal completed the catch, several Dream11 IPL 2020 fans took to Twitter to react to the stunning catch, as they praised the youngster for judging the catch correctly. You can watch the stunning Devdutt Padikkal catch here.

What a catch Paddikal, Shreyas gone 🥳🥳 — सीमा (@cricseema) October 5, 2020

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020: Stephen Fleming Pokes Fun At MS Dhoni, Chennai Team's Average Age

Bangalore vs Delhi live streaming: playing XI

Delhi: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Axar Patel

Bangalore: Devdutt Padikkal, Aaron Finch, Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, Shivam Dube, Moeen Ali, Washington Sundar, Isuru Udana, Navdeep Saini, Yuzvendra Chahal, Mohammed Siraj

Also Read: Dream11 IPL 2020 Bio-bubble Fatigue Likely To Make David Warner Skip BBL 2020-21?

Bangalore vs Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 live streaming: How to watch Bangalore vs Delhi IPL 2020 live in India?

Fans can catch the Bangalore vs Delhi Dream11 IPL 2020 live stream on Disney+ Hotstar. For fans who want to watch the Bangalore vs Delhi live game on television, they can do so on the Star Sports Network. The live updates for the Dream11 IPL 2020 encounter will also be available on Delhi and Bangalore’s social media handles as well as Dream11 IPL 2020’s official pages.

Image Credits: IPL Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.