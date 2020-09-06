DC Schedule For IPL 2020 Out, To Take On Kings XI Punjab In First Match On Sep 20

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will be played between September 19 and November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Under the leadership of Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise arrived to the desert country in August itself. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL Governing Council recently released the entire itinerary for the IPL 2020 season, thus confirming the DC schedule in the process.
Also Read | Shane Warne Wants THIS DC Team Star To Bat Ahead Of Steve Smith In England T20I
As evidenced from the recently-announced DC schedule, the DC team will be taking on Kings XI Punjab in their opening match of the tournament on September 20. The franchise purchased English cricketers Jason Roy and Chris Woakes during the IPL 2020 auction back in December 2019. However, both players opted out of the tournament and were replaced by Daniel Sams and Anrich Nortje respectively.
Additionally, the DC squad consists of as many as three Australian players in their IPL 2020 set-up. The players, namely Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey and Daniel Sams are all currently in England for a limited-overs series against the hosts. Hence, the three cricketers are likely to be excluded from the DC squad in the first week of the premier T20 event.
Also Read | IPL 2020: DC Team Bowling Coach Ryan Harris Lauds Players' Work Ethics
|Match No.
|Match
|
Day and Date
|
Time (IST)
|
Stadium/City
|1
|DC vs KXIP
|Sunday, Sep 20
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|2
|DC vs CSK
|Friday, Sep 25
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|3
|DC vs SRH
|Tuesday, Sep 29
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|4
|DC vs KKR
|Saturday, Oct 3
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|5
|DC vs RCB
|Monday, Oct 5
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|6
|DC vs RR
|Friday, Oct 9
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|7
|DC vs MI
|Sunday, Oct 11
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|8
|DC vs RR
|Wednesday, Oct 14
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|9
|DC vs CSK
|Saturday, Oct 17
|7:30 PM
|Sharjah
|10
|DC vs KXIP
|Tuesday, Oct 20
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|11
|DC vs KKR
|Saturday, Oct 24
|3:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
|12
|DC vs SRH
|Tuesday, Oct 27
|7:30 PM
|Dubai
|13
|DC vs MI
|Saturday, Oct 31
|3:30 PM
|Dubai
|14
|DC vs RCB
|Monday, Nov 2
|7:30 PM
|Abu Dhabi
Also Read | IPL 2020: Here's All You Need To Know About DC Squad New Recruit Daniel Sams
Also Read | Sanjay Manjrekar Rates R Ashwin-powered DC Team Higher Than CSK In Spin Bowling