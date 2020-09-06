DC Schedule For IPL 2020 Out, To Take On Kings XI Punjab In First Match On Sep 20

The Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020) season will be played between September 19 and November 10 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Under the leadership of Indian cricketer Shreyas Iyer, the Delhi Capitals (DC) franchise arrived to the desert country in August itself. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) and the IPL Governing Council recently released the entire itinerary for the IPL 2020 season, thus confirming the DC schedule in the process.

DC schedule: BCCI releases DC time table for IPL 2020

As evidenced from the recently-announced DC schedule, the DC team will be taking on Kings XI Punjab in their opening match of the tournament on September 20. The franchise purchased English cricketers Jason Roy and Chris Woakes during the IPL 2020 auction back in December 2019. However, both players opted out of the tournament and were replaced by Daniel Sams and Anrich Nortje respectively.

Additionally, the DC squad consists of as many as three Australian players in their IPL 2020 set-up. The players, namely Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey and Daniel Sams are all currently in England for a limited-overs series against the hosts. Hence, the three cricketers are likely to be excluded from the DC squad in the first week of the premier T20 event.

Here is a look at the entire DC schedule and DC time table as released by the IPL governing council:

Match No. Match Day and Date Time (IST) Stadium/City 1 DC vs KXIP Sunday, Sep 20 7:30 PM Dubai 2 DC vs CSK Friday, Sep 25 7:30 PM Dubai 3 DC vs SRH Tuesday, Sep 29 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 4 DC vs KKR Saturday, Oct 3 7:30 PM Sharjah 5 DC vs RCB Monday, Oct 5 7:30 PM Dubai 6 DC vs RR Friday, Oct 9 7:30 PM Sharjah 7 DC vs MI Sunday, Oct 11 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi 8 DC vs RR Wednesday, Oct 14 7:30 PM Dubai 9 DC vs CSK Saturday, Oct 17 7:30 PM Sharjah 10 DC vs KXIP Tuesday, Oct 20 7:30 PM Dubai 11 DC vs KKR Saturday, Oct 24 3:30 PM Abu Dhabi 12 DC vs SRH Tuesday, Oct 27 7:30 PM Dubai 13 DC vs MI Saturday, Oct 31 3:30 PM Dubai 14 DC vs RCB Monday, Nov 2 7:30 PM Abu Dhabi

DC squad: DC players for IPL 2020

After the announcement of DC schedule and DC time table, here is a look at the entire list of DC players for IPL 2020:

Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Sandeep Lamichhane, Keemo Paul, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ajinkya Rahane, Daniel Sams, Alex Carey, Shimron Hetmyer, Anrich Nortje, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Tushar Deshpande and Mohit Sharma.

Image credits: DC team from IPLT20.COM